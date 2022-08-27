ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Level 3 evacuations downgraded for people living near Palisades wildfire

By Will Wixey
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been downgraded to level 1 evacuations for people living near a wildfire burning west of downtown Spokane.

Level 1 evacuations are in place for those living south of Houston Road, east of Grove Road, north of Greenwood Road, and west of Government Way.

Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded back to Level 1 north towards Houston Road, south to River Ridge, west to Government Way, and east to Spokane River.

The area in yellow is under Level 1 evacuations — meaning get ready to leave.

It’s being called the Palisades Fire. It has burned 43 acres. The fire is 100 percent trailed, but 10 percent contained.

Spokane Police say Government Way is back open to the public after closing for emergency vehicles. Twenty crews fought the blaze overnight. All roads are now open.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At one point, 200 structures were threatened because of the fire. Crews spent over six-figures on aircafts alone when fighting the Palisades fire.

A Red Cross Center will open at 8 p.m. at West Central Community Center, 1603 N Belt Street. Pets are welcome.

RELATED: Fire crews continue work to contain Palisades Wildfire

RELATED: More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane

Comments

Priscilla Torkelson
5d ago

Unbelievable Wonder Who the EVIL Culprit is who Started this fire, Right Whwn theres strong winds, & a storm brewing? So Very Rude, & A Mean thing to do, you will be caught. Prayers to our firefighters, & All residents Crank up ur Sprinklers face towards fire area.. May help if Your not evacuated already...

