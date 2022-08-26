Pollo Campero Has Plans for Massive Expansion in Denver and Colorado Springs

While the chain doesn’t yet have Colorado locations or franchisees locked down, they’re eyeing Denver and Colorado Springs for their inaugural Colorado debut.

The family-owned Pollo Campero opened in 1971 in Guatemala with “marinated to the bone, slow-down-and-enjoy-every-bite, food.” Today, the chain has over 80 locations nationally and 270 stores worldwide, with its first US store debuting in 2002.

The restaurant’s menu lists dishes such as Campero salads, chicken sandwiches, multiple-piece plates, empanadas, and more. Their sides include savory mashed potatoes, rice, beans, coleslaw, sweet plantains, and regular and yuca fries (a starchy fry alternative made from cassava root and packed with more moisture than typical fries).

“We’re coming,” Blas Escarcega , director of franchise development, told The Denver Post . “We’re excited about the opportunity.”

