White Swan, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Highland Fire Department contains 2-acre brushfire near Tieton

A fire in the 500 block of Pletke Road roughly 2 miles from Tieton burned about 2 acres on Monday afternoon, according to the Highland Fire Department. The brush fire started at about 2:45 p.m., and was contained by 3:45 p.m., with firefighters still on scene. No one was injured.
TIETON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Two injured when reckless driver caused 4-car pileup in Yakima

A 37-year-old man accused of driving recklessly and causing a four-car crash that injured two people made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday. George Bryan Moran faces possible charges of vehicular assault and reckless driving. Police say Moran was spotted driving recklessly on Nob Hill Boulevard...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Death of woman found near Wapato in June ruled a homicide

The death of a Toppenish woman found June 24 in a car near a Wapato tire shop has been ruled a homicide. The manner of death for Anna Mae Comenout is homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Wednesday, and the cause of her death is homicidal violence. There are...
WAPATO, WA
County
Yakima County, WA
City
White Swan, WA
City
Selah, WA
City
Naches, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Heat advisory issued for Wednesday in Yakima Valley

Most Yakima Valley schools are back in session, but that doesn’t mean the high temperatures and dangerous summer heat are done for 2022. The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected

MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer’s hand,...
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Hop harvest at CLS Farms in Moxee

Scenes from the second day of the annual hop harvest at CLS Farms near Moxee, Wash., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
MOXEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Trial kicks off in First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Yakima

The trial in a civil suit between a Yakima business owner and city officials he claimed tried to punish him for opposing downtown plaza plans began Monday. The dispute dates to November 2013, when a fire code inspector showed up at plaintiff Mark Peterson’s West Yakima Avenue furniture store hours after he and other business owners criticized former City Manager Tony O’Rourke over the downtown master plan, which included a plaza at the parking lot by Millennium Plaza, according to court documents.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday

Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
YAKIMA, WA
NewsBreak
Yakima Herald Republic

The Capitol Theatre: That'll be the day you see 'Buddy' on stage

A new Capitol Best season is opening at The Capitol Theatre with all the quality you expect, greater variety than ever, and an explosive and energetic opener. All COVID restrictions and vaccine verifications have been lifted. Patrons are welcome to wear masks and encouraged to be mindful of their own health and wellness when preparing to attend performances.
YAKIMA, WA

