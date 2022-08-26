Read full article on original website
Highland Fire Department contains 2-acre brushfire near Tieton
A fire in the 500 block of Pletke Road roughly 2 miles from Tieton burned about 2 acres on Monday afternoon, according to the Highland Fire Department. The brush fire started at about 2:45 p.m., and was contained by 3:45 p.m., with firefighters still on scene. No one was injured.
Two injured when reckless driver caused 4-car pileup in Yakima
A 37-year-old man accused of driving recklessly and causing a four-car crash that injured two people made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday. George Bryan Moran faces possible charges of vehicular assault and reckless driving. Police say Moran was spotted driving recklessly on Nob Hill Boulevard...
Prosecutors preparing charges in hit-and-run death of retired YVC instructor Wendy Baker
Prosecutors are preparing to charge the driver they say hit and killed retired Yakima Valley College nursing director Wendy Baker in June. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he met with Sheriff Bob Udell and detectives Tuesday to go over evidence in the case. “I feel very good that...
Death of woman found near Wapato in June ruled a homicide
The death of a Toppenish woman found June 24 in a car near a Wapato tire shop has been ruled a homicide. The manner of death for Anna Mae Comenout is homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Wednesday, and the cause of her death is homicidal violence. There are...
Heat advisory issued for Wednesday in Yakima Valley
Most Yakima Valley schools are back in session, but that doesn’t mean the high temperatures and dangerous summer heat are done for 2022. The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected
MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer’s hand,...
PHOTOS: Hop harvest at CLS Farms in Moxee
Scenes from the second day of the annual hop harvest at CLS Farms near Moxee, Wash., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Trial kicks off in First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Yakima
The trial in a civil suit between a Yakima business owner and city officials he claimed tried to punish him for opposing downtown plaza plans began Monday. The dispute dates to November 2013, when a fire code inspector showed up at plaintiff Mark Peterson’s West Yakima Avenue furniture store hours after he and other business owners criticized former City Manager Tony O’Rourke over the downtown master plan, which included a plaza at the parking lot by Millennium Plaza, according to court documents.
Fairs, rodeos, parades and trolley rides. Here's your guide to Labor Day events in Central Washington
Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is here. Many people travel during the holiday weekend, hitting the woods for a camping trip, visiting the shore or knocking around the big city for a couple of days, while others stick close to home for parades, cookouts and one last blast of summer fun.
Yakima Valley Weekender: It's Labor Day weekend, and there's so much to do
Greetings, September. I’ll be honest, I’m only partially ready for you. I like the lower temperatures but not the earlier sunsets. But I do love what you bring, so I’ll give while you take. Apple and hop harvest are here, a true sign of fall knocking on the door.
Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday
Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
Cowboys to Watch: The A-Team of rodeo of cowboys and cowgirls on their way to Ellensburg
The countdown to the A-Team converging on Ellensburg has moved into red alert. The best cowboys and cowgirls in the world are en route to take on the best rodeo stock around. There will be a fair amount of National Finals Rodeo representation at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena over the Labor Day weekend.
The Capitol Theatre: That'll be the day you see 'Buddy' on stage
A new Capitol Best season is opening at The Capitol Theatre with all the quality you expect, greater variety than ever, and an explosive and energetic opener. All COVID restrictions and vaccine verifications have been lifted. Patrons are welcome to wear masks and encouraged to be mindful of their own health and wellness when preparing to attend performances.
