Read full article on original website
Related
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Caper
This week’s UH News Image of the Week comes from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Jessica Radovich, an educational specialist in the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR). Radovich shared her emotional service dog Caper waiting to meet people at the CTAHR table at...
the university of hawai'i system
Eventful Hawaiian History Month in September
Festivities in honor of Hawaiian History Month this September will spotlight social justice and reconciliation of historical and cultural wrongs in Hawaiʻi. The month-long celebration spearheaded by the Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition in collaboration with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge will be held both online and in-person and commences on Friday, September 2, in honor of Queen Liliʻuokalani’s 184th birthday.
the university of hawai'i system
Edith Kanakaʻole quarter design unveiled
The U.S. Mint released the design for a commemorative quarter honoring former University of Hawaiʻi instructor and late legendary kumu hula Edith Kanakaʻole. The award-winning composer who taught at Hawaiʻi Community College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, is one of five American women to be minted on new quarters as part of the 2023 honorees for the American Women Quarters™ Program. She joins fellow honorees such as former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Maria Tallchief, America’s first Native American prima ballerina.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa to honor Hawaiʻi’s last reigning Queen this Friday
Hues of purple drape the Queen Liliʻuokalani Center for Student Services (QLCSS) building at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in honor of her majesty’s 184th lā hānau (birthday) this Friday, September 2. Born at her family home in Pūowaina, Oʻahu, Lydia Liliʻu Loloku Walania...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
the university of hawai'i system
National immunization award for JABSOM’s Buenconsejo-Lum
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Childhood Immunization Champion Award has been given to Lee Buenconsejo-Lum of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM). She is among 28 immunization advocates across the country chosen for outstanding efforts to promote immunization.
the university of hawai'i system
UH, Hawai‘i DOE collaborate with Amazon on cloud education
The University of Hawaiʻi System and Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE), announced on August 30 a collaborative effort with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to train, upskill and certify students in cloud computing skills over the next three years. The training could lead to pathways for technical jobs.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Nahenahe
—Soft, sweet, melodious, as music or a gentle voice. “The MELE or Music & Entertainment Learning Experience program at Honolulu Community College trains students such as singers with nahenahe voices about song writing, record production, contracts and career management in the music industry.”. —Stefanie Sasaki, Honolulu Community College. For more...
the university of hawai'i system
‘Aloha for Da Band’ tote bags benefit UH marching band
From bentos to tote bags, supporting the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa “Rainbow Warrior” Marching Band is at the heart of one of its super alumni. In 2019, Bryson Dang, who owns Eden In Love boutique with his wife, Tanna, treated all 250 band students to bentos and watermelon lemonade after a rehearsal. Now, the Dangs are back with a cool collaboration to support the band once again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
the university of hawai'i system
Free mental health services available to UH Mānoa students
As the fall 2022 semester kicks off, students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa may feel both excited and nervous about transitioning into a new academic year. Amidst the demands of school, work, family, social life and extracurriculars, students may wonder where to go if they find themselves needing support for their mental health and wellbeing.
the university of hawai'i system
Monitoring COVID-19 virus in Honolulu wastewater focus of UH public impact research
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers are analyzing wastewater collected in Honolulu for the COVID-19 virus and its properties to gain a greater understanding of the virusʻs community spread. The technique that may be utilized in the future to measure the presence of other types of viruses.
the university of hawai'i system
PV parking canopy to help UH reach net-zero goal
Construction of the second and final phase of the photovoltaic (PV) canopy project on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa lower campus parking structure was completed in August 2022. When the electrical interconnection is completed in December 2022, the PV system will generate over 4-million kilowatt-hours per year (kWh/yr) of electricity, enough to power 1,000 homes or 300,000 laptops a year. The UH Mānoa campus uses an average of about 120-million kWh/yr.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo women’s soccer earns PacWest preseason honors
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer team earned the No. 2 spot in the 2022 PacWest Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll. Additionally, two student-athletes were selected for individual All-PacWest preseason awards. Reigning 2021 conference Player of the Year Daelenn Tokunaga and Goalkeeper of the Year Viviana Poli were both selected for the same respective preseason honors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
the university of hawai'i system
Little League championship team led by UH alumnus
Team Honolulu captured the 2022 Little League World Series (LLWS) championship game, 13-3, over Curaçao, August 28 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team’s manager, Gerald Oda, is a 1997 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate in political science. Oda was also the manager when his Honolulu team won the LLWS championship in 2018.
Comments / 0