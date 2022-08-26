Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Peak hurricane season - changes expected
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let’s do a primer on the ingredients you need for a tropical system:. Number one is water temperatures that are above 80 degrees. Number two is lift. You’re going to start lifting the water vapor from the warm ocean up into the atmosphere, and that’s the fuel that tropical systems need. Lastly, they also need light winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere for a healthy circulation.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Panthers show resiliency despite opening loss to Andalusia
Milton could have thrown in the towel when it trailed by two scores at halftime of last Friday’s season opener against Andalusia at Hurley Manning Field. Instead, the Panthers kept pushing forward and nearly rallied for a win before falling 41-31 to the Bulldogs, who came in ranked 19th in the state of Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
Our Sunday will be hot, humid, and stormy…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We are having a quiet start to our Sunday, but showers and storms will begin to develop later in the morning and then increase in the afternoon. As always, some of these storms could bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Expect them to continue throughout the afternoon and wind down as we head into the evening. Highs will be near 90.
utv44.com
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
‘Everyone liked him:’ Longtime Mobile County football coach Tommy Davis dies
Longtime Mobile County high school football coach Tommy Davis died over the weekend at age 75. Davis spent time as a head coach at Mobile County High (1976-1982), Mary G. Montgomery (1983-1988) and Shaw (1993-1996). He was a member of Terry Curtis’ first staff at Shaw. “He was a...
WKRG
Typical summertime weather tomorrow, Busy in the tropics
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – More scattered storms are possible tomorrow with an unsettled pattern continuing over the next week. Tonight, the storms that remain over the area will gradually dissipate. A few clouds will stick around, and temperatures will drop into the low- to mid-70’s. For tomorrow, we will have a similar forecast with temperatures into the mid- to upper-80’s and showers and storms increasing throughout the day.
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
WKRG
TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
WALA-TV FOX10
From rain to ruin; local crops suffering from heavy rainfall
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a long week of rain and flooding, the sun finally peeked through the clouds. For some farmers, it couldn’t come soon enough. The radar estimated between 10-13 inches of rain in Grand Bay just last week. One local farmer and store owner was concerned...
EMA Expert says be ‘One Week Ready’ for severe weather and hurricanes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are quickly heading up to the peak of hurricane season. September 10th is the official peak of the hurricane season. Travis Tompkins with Escambia County Florida Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure everyone is one week ready. He came into the studio to tell us what that means. Read […]
Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile
It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Labor Day Weekend in Baldwin, AL
Here are Macaroni KID Baldwin's picks for the five things to do in the Baldwin Area with kids this Labor Day Weekend. Click on the links for all the details!. Streets of Downtown OWA from 9 AM- 4PM on September 3rd. 2. Labor Day Fireworks. Fireworks begin at 8:50 PM...
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
WALA-TV FOX10
Katrina at 17 on Dauphin Island
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina made landfall devastating the Gulf Coast. Most of the scars are gone, but the memories remain. Sun shining and calm, blue surf. Almost perfect beach weather on Dauphin Island, but the past is never far away. On this beautiful day, it’s the anniversary of a devastating storm, Hurricane Katrina.
Alabama’s Brian C. Hines & Company Release New Music
Mobile, Alabama based gospel group Brian C. Hines & Company is taking the airwaves by storm with one gospel music legendary vocalist Kim Burrell in their new single "All Things Possible. Brian C. Hines and Company is the full package that leaves no one empty. Since the birth of this...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
5 of the Best Orange Beach Hotels With a Lazy River
Orange Beach is a beautiful resort destination in the southern state of Alabama. The resorts offer a litany of incredible experiences for your whole family– all at an affordable price, if you know how to find it!. One of the best attractions for kids and adults is the waterpark-classic...
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Recent rains caused sewage overflows around region
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rainfall earlier this week caused a number of sanitary sewer overflows in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows near the 8100 block of Airport Boulevard Thursday and Friday with two locations each spilling 29,600 gallons into Halls Mill Creek, according to the Mobile Department of Public Health.
From sportswriter, to entrepreneur, to mayor: The story of D.C. Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola mayor-elect D.C. Reeves had a long journey to get to where he is now. From growing up in Pensacola, being a sportswriter for the Tuscaloosa News, being Quint Studer’s Chief of Staff, opening his own craft beer franchise and now becoming the new mayor of Pensacola, Reeves said he is […]
