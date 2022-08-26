Read full article on original website
City of Chula Vista clears homeless encampment at Harborside Park
The city of Chula Vista is moving forward with its plan to close Harborside Park temporarily. Crews are working to clear a large homeless encampment from the site.
International Overdose Awareness Day: 1,300 purple flags commemorate the lost
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, over 3 1,303 purple flags were placed on the lawn of the San Diego County Administration Center to commemorate the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues that San Diegans lost in 2021 to overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is...
Chula Vista Mayoral Race: McCann slams Campa-Najjar for inconsistent stance on homelessness
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – With midterms approaching, the mayoral race in Chula Vista is getting hairy. Tuesday, Aug. 30 Ammar Campa-Najjar joined “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his platform as well as the ongoing homelessness crisis. Wednesday, Aug 31 his opponent, John McCann, who has served...
Changes coming to San Diego’s street sweeping program
Changes are coming to the City of San Diego’s street sweeping program on Sept. 1.
San Diego fields complaints on parking, homeless issues most
The city of San Diego has fielded about 235,000 complaints this year through late August from residents concerned about issues affecting their quality of life. One issue – parking violations – topped the list of concerns for residents, according to the reports filed through the city’s Get It Done app. San Diego residents are concerned with both 72-hour parking and parking zone violations, which combined made up nearly 40,000 reports so far this year.
San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?
Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
4,200-acre brush fire in rural East County prompts evacuations
A brush fire in the Barrett Junction area of rural East County prompted evacuations Wednesday afternoon.
San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying
With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
Woman suffers gunshot wound to her ear in Barrio Logan shooting
The victim told police a man she does not know and could not identify shot her for unknown reasons and then fled the area.
Hit-and-run in Egger Highlands leaves woman, child injured; driver sought
Detectives are asking the public to help them find a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and a child as they were crossing a street in San Diego's Egger Highlands neighborhood in late July.
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
2 die after crash fleeing Chula Vista shooting
Two gunshot victims died after their pickup truck crashed while fleeing a shooting Tuesday night in Chula Vista, police said.
SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego
08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SD Teacher of the Year Jacqueline Ma explains how she connects with distracted students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Teachers and students alike are still navigating a time of enormous tribulation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, five local educators have been named San Diego County Teacher of the Year, reflecting incredible perseverance in the classroom, and the zoom room. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
WATCH: Border 32 Fire in Dulzura Forcing Evacuations, Highway Closures
Border 32 Fire Details as of 7:30 p.m. Evacuation Orders: Barrett Lake Road, near Barrett Lake Road and SR-94, Coyote Holler Road, Round Potrero Road. Evacuation Points: Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Rd.; Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd. Road Closures: EB/WB State Route 94 between Forrest Gate Road...
Top 15 Most Wanted murder suspect Raymond “RJ” McLeod captured in El Salvador
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An ex-Marine accused of murdering his girlfriend in Allied Gardens more than six years ago was in custody Tuesday in El Salvador. Raymond McLeod, 37, was arrested Monday afternoon and is expected to be extradited to San Diego to face a murder charge stemming from the 2016 killing of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.
100+ rescued beagles headed to San Diego for care
Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility.
Mayor Gloria Promised to Kill SANDAG’s Driving Fee. SANDAG Now Says It Won’t.
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. Read more stories in our series here. Moments after voting for the San Diego Association of Government’s long-term transportation plan in December,...
Man wanted in 2016 San Diego murder arrested in El Salvador
A man wanted in a 2016 murder in San Diego was arrested Monday in El Salvador, authorities announced.
San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit
Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
