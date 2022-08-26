ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

San Diego fields complaints on parking, homeless issues most

The city of San Diego has fielded about 235,000 complaints this year through late August from residents concerned about issues affecting their quality of life. One issue – parking violations – topped the list of concerns for residents, according to the reports filed through the city’s Get It Done app. San Diego residents are concerned with both 72-hour parking and parking zone violations, which combined made up nearly 40,000 reports so far this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying

With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego

08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Border 32 Fire in Dulzura Forcing Evacuations, Highway Closures

Border 32 Fire Details as of 7:30 p.m. Evacuation Orders: Barrett Lake Road, near Barrett Lake Road and SR-94, Coyote Holler Road, Round Potrero Road. Evacuation Points: Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Rd.; Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd. Road Closures: EB/WB State Route 94 between Forrest Gate Road...
DULZURA, CA
Atlas Obscura

San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit

Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
SAN DIEGO, CA

