San Diego, CA

This should probably make California the least populated state in the United States

Will Newsom Sign Law Requiring Squaw Valley Name Change?

Gov. Gavin Newsom will now decide whether Squaw Valley in the foothills of eastern Fresno County will be renamed. Members of some indigenous tribes say that “squaw” is derogatory, but other residents counter that they like the name and don’t want it changed. The decision is in...
Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave

Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
Fierce lobbying caps fight over California nuke plant future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is about to send the nation a powerful message on the future of nuclear power — it’s just not clear what it is yet. Legislators in Sacramento are expected to vote this week on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant by up to five years, which he says is needed to ward off blackouts and advance clean-energy goals amid a warming climate.
Morning Report: About That Skydiving Facility-Turned-Homeless Services Hub

In 2018, the city made an unconventional call to buy a shuttered skydiving facility in East Village in hopes of transforming it into a homeless service hub. In the latest chapter of our series following up on stories that once made big headlines, our Lisa Halverstadt checked in on the facility now known as the homelessness response center.
These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)

The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill, despite objections by restaurants

California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with […]
California will have a hard time replacing Diablo Canyon

Most Californians share an interest in clean, sustainable energy for California and are probably pleased to see the expansion of wind and solar energy in California. Since 2001, California has almost completely eliminated coal-fired power plants, increased wind power from 1% to 5% of total generation and increased solar power from almost nothing to 11% of total generation. These are all climate achievements to be celebrated, but California will lose its single largest source of low-carbon electricity if residents do not act soon.
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
