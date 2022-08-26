Most Californians share an interest in clean, sustainable energy for California and are probably pleased to see the expansion of wind and solar energy in California. Since 2001, California has almost completely eliminated coal-fired power plants, increased wind power from 1% to 5% of total generation and increased solar power from almost nothing to 11% of total generation. These are all climate achievements to be celebrated, but California will lose its single largest source of low-carbon electricity if residents do not act soon.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO