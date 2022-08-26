Read full article on original website
r1961
5d ago
This should probably make California the least populated state in the United States
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GV Wire
Will Newsom Sign Law Requiring Squaw Valley Name Change?
Gov. Gavin Newsom will now decide whether Squaw Valley in the foothills of eastern Fresno County will be renamed. Members of some indigenous tribes say that “squaw” is derogatory, but other residents counter that they like the name and don’t want it changed. The decision is in...
kusi.com
Kevin Faulconer: California’s climate action plan is lacking common sense
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California already had rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales had to be electric or zero-emission vehicles, but as we know Gov. Gavin Newsom has pushed to eliminate the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. With the addition of Newsom’s ban...
KTVU FOX 2
California Governor Gavin Newsom could sign controversial fast food worker bill into law
Assembly bill 257 was narrowly passed in the state Assembly and Senate this week. Newsom has 30 days to sign the bill. It would create an independent council to set standards across the fast food industry on workplace conditions and wages, a first-of-its-kind in the nation.
California government to give an extra $1,500 bonus to these workers
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that gives approximately 70,000 California workers a retention bonus of up to $1,500. Newsom approved the legislation in a $1.1 billion deal with state legislators. The goal is to improve the state’s ability to stabilize and retain a workforce of critical employees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave
Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
Gavin Newsom's controversial mental health care plan for California's homeless advances
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial proposal to steer homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment cleared the Assembly on Tuesday.
‘A perfect storm of bad’: Report finds incarceration rates highest among rural Californians
A new report from a prisoners’ advocacy group finds Kings and Shasta counties have the state’s highest rates of residents incarcerated for crimes.
NBC Los Angeles
McDonald's U.S. Head Says California Fast-Food Bill Unfairly Targets Big Chains
McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger said the bill unfairly targets big chains. Proponents of the legislation say it will help solve industry problems like unsafe working conditions and wage theft. Nearly 10% of McDonald's U.S. restaurants are located in California, according to Citi Research. The head of McDonald's U.S. on...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Fierce lobbying caps fight over California nuke plant future
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is about to send the nation a powerful message on the future of nuclear power — it’s just not clear what it is yet. Legislators in Sacramento are expected to vote this week on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant by up to five years, which he says is needed to ward off blackouts and advance clean-energy goals amid a warming climate.
kusi.com
California announces ban on gas vehicles as they ask residents to conserve energy
The recent flex alerts has many questioning the state of the infrastructure here in California. As we all try to help reduce strain on the power grid by limiting the use of electricity, many are wondering why, in this day and age, we have to be concerned about not running the dish washer during a hot day.
KEYT
Central Coast community reacts on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stance on union vote bill for farmworkers
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced he can not support Assembly Bill 2183, a union vote bill for farm workers. Some in the Central Coast community shared their thoughts and ideas on the governor's stance. Members from non-profit organization CAUSE said farmworker advocates are disappointed with...
‘Step up and lead’: California lawmakers approve 2 bills aimed at social media content
California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for removing disturbing content and provide details on how and when […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: About That Skydiving Facility-Turned-Homeless Services Hub
In 2018, the city made an unconventional call to buy a shuttered skydiving facility in East Village in hopes of transforming it into a homeless service hub. In the latest chapter of our series following up on stories that once made big headlines, our Lisa Halverstadt checked in on the facility now known as the homelessness response center.
These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)
The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill, despite objections by restaurants
California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with […]
California will have a hard time replacing Diablo Canyon
Most Californians share an interest in clean, sustainable energy for California and are probably pleased to see the expansion of wind and solar energy in California. Since 2001, California has almost completely eliminated coal-fired power plants, increased wind power from 1% to 5% of total generation and increased solar power from almost nothing to 11% of total generation. These are all climate achievements to be celebrated, but California will lose its single largest source of low-carbon electricity if residents do not act soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, asks for electricity conservation
The manager of California's power grid has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.
SFGate
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
kusi.com
Chula Vista Mayoral Race: McCann slams Campa-Najjar for inconsistent stance on homelessness
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – With midterms approaching, the mayoral race in Chula Vista is getting hairy. Tuesday, Aug. 30 Ammar Campa-Najjar joined “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his platform as well as the ongoing homelessness crisis. Wednesday, Aug 31 his opponent, John McCann, who has served...
Comments / 3