What are your aspirations for life in Monterey County? This survey wants to hear about it.

David Schmalz here, thinking about how tricky and time-consuming it can be to use public transportation locally as opposed to driving or biking. And I say that as a public transportation enthusiast who, during the four years I lived in San Francisco, drove maybe twice a week—and one of those times was just to move my car for street sweeping. Other than that, I was on a bike, on foot or in a rail car. It was glorious.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO