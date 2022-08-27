What are your aspirations for life in Monterey County? This survey wants to hear about it.

Read full article on original website
Over 1,500 flags displayed on Colton Hall
Pam Marino joined the Monterey County Weekly in November 2016. She covers Carmel, Pacific Grove, Del Rey Oaks, Monterey, and Pebble Beach . She also covers tourism, health, housing and homelessness, business, military and higher education.
National Overdose Awareness Day brings attention to the impacts of addiction.
Pam Marino here, on the eve of National Overdose Awareness Day, sobered by the lives lost to substance abuse, leaving too many grieving families and friends behind. Since 2018, Monterey County has seen an eight-fold increase in overdoses, as the scourge of fentanyl has spread, mostly among young people, according to the Prescribe Safe Initiative through the Montage Health Foundation.
Instead of being stuck in traffic on Highway 1, Monterey-Salinas Transit wants you to SURF!
David Schmalz here, thinking about how tricky and time-consuming it can be to use public transportation locally as opposed to driving or biking. And I say that as a public transportation enthusiast who, during the four years I lived in San Francisco, drove maybe twice a week—and one of those times was just to move my car for street sweeping. Other than that, I was on a bike, on foot or in a rail car. It was glorious.
