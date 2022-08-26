Read full article on original website
Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In 2020, Angelina County took a $6 million loan with a tax note. The loan was for the purchasing materials for road work around the county. And on July 15, Angelina County Judge Keith Wright brought an agenda to the commissioners court to keep track on where those funds were going.
Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - All around the county we’re seeing inflation continuing to rise; prices on everyday items are skyrocketing. Owner of Stringers Lufkin Bar-B-Que, Paul Stringer, says the restaurant has been a family owned and operated business for 72 years. Being a barbecue restaurant who sells mostly meat,...
Nacogdoches man pushing for improvement projects to be on ballot
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years. The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to perfection. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Two East Texans spoke with us today...
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month. The organization shined a light on those children as they walked across a gold carpet, being the heroes that they are. The organization serves kids who are currently on treatment or who have completed treatment, as well as families who have lost a child to cancer.
Fugitive Matthew Edgar now on Texas DPS Top 10 Most Wanted list
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In January, Matthew Hoy Edgar was the defendant in a murder trial, accused of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis. On day three of his trial, he walked out of the Sabine County Courthouse, and was never seen again. Law enforcement has been looking for Edgar...
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Atkinson Candy Co. in Lufkin is celebrating their 90th anniversary. The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to perfection. “Our mural includes our cherished candies, but the primary...
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One of two suspects charged for the murder of a Nacogdoches man pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison. David Whitehead of Nacogdoches County pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 for the murder of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth. The body of 20-year-old Ainsworth was found...
Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Zavalla Elementary is undergoing repairs after the school flooded last week, receiving around 8.75 inches of rain. Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said that every room on campus was affected except the cafeteria. Crawford said “our inlets weren’t big enough to handle the amount of rain that came in such a short amount of time, that we had to call in some reinforcements to get school back going.“
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
