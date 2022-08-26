ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Zavalla Elementary is undergoing repairs after the school flooded last week, receiving around 8.75 inches of rain. Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said that every room on campus was affected except the cafeteria. Crawford said “our inlets weren’t big enough to handle the amount of rain that came in such a short amount of time, that we had to call in some reinforcements to get school back going.“

