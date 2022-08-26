ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Lufkin barbecue restaurant fighting meat inflation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - All around the county we’re seeing inflation continuing to rise; prices on everyday items are skyrocketing. Owner of Stringers Lufkin Bar-B-Que, Paul Stringer, says the restaurant has been a family owned and operated business for 72 years. Being a barbecue restaurant who sells mostly meat,...
Nacogdoches man pushing for improvement projects to be on ballot

Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years. The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to perfection.
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire

Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month. The organization shined a light on those children as they walked across a gold carpet, being the heroes that they are. The organization serves kids who are currently on treatment or who have completed treatment, as well as families who have lost a child to cancer.
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Atkinson Candy Co. in Lufkin is celebrating their 90th anniversary. The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to perfection. “Our mural includes our cherished candies, but the primary...
Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Zavalla Elementary is undergoing repairs after the school flooded last week, receiving around 8.75 inches of rain. Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said that every room on campus was affected except the cafeteria. Crawford said “our inlets weren’t big enough to handle the amount of rain that came in such a short amount of time, that we had to call in some reinforcements to get school back going.“
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30

Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
