Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Pasco fire leaders holding exclusive event for chip collectors
PASCO, Wash. — The wait is finally over — all Pasco Fire chips are now revealed and available for collection. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department made the announcement this week. "We're hoping everyone is having fun with it," Shearer said. "It's been a good time for...
KEPR
Grind Cafe aims to combat substance abuse in the Tri-Cities
Kennewick, WASH. — Three Rivers Therapy is launching a new recovery program to help combat substance abuse disorder in the Tri-Cities. The Grind Cafe will be modeled after Recovery Cafe. Directors say they aim to serve as a place for individuals with substance abuse disorder to find low barrier services as well as a day center.
KEPR
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days kicks off
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Five days of fun starts now as organizers welcome visitors to the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days. "Oh man I love fairs," Jesse Larson said. "You got all the carnival rides, the candy, the games." Larson, a professional rodeo entertainer, made the trip all...
KEPR
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEPR
Local chef fulfills life-long dream, transitions into restaurant
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The owners of a local favorite burger pop-up and food truck are planting roots in the community, as they transition into a brick and mortar restaurant. Hot Mess Burgers and Fries will take over the old Foodies location in downtown Kennewick. Chris Nokes, the owner and...
KEPR
Desert Sky Elementary welcomes students for the first time Tuesday
Richland, WASH. — Schools are back in full force tomorrow and students will sit in desks at Desert Sky for the very first time. Desert Sky is the 11th elementary school to be added to the Richland School District. Nicole Blake was named the principal of Desert Sky in Spring of 2022.
KEPR
Benton-Franklin County Fair wraps up
That's a wrap for the Benton-Franklin County Fair & Rodeo!. Organizers say despite not having a full count as of yet, with preliminary numbers, they are confident that this year was a record breaker for not only attendance but also for the revenue that is brought in to our community.
KEPR
SIU Detectives investigating officer involved shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Special Investigation Unit releases new details in their investigation of an incident involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in the 400 Block of N. Columbia Center Blvd., in Kennewick on August 22nd. SIU Detectives said the incident occurred just before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEPR
Construction well underway for Pasco overpass
PASCO, Wash. — Construction is well underway for the multi-million dollar overpass project in Pasco. Crews placed the first girders for the Lewis Street Overpass project that'll build a bridge across the BNSF railroad tracks to replace the old undercrossing. Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez said this will better...
KEPR
Police investigating after finding several bullet casings in Kennewick intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating after finding several bullet casings in a Kennewick intersection Sunday night. Just before 9 p.m., Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 600 block of S Beech St. Officers said they found a multiple bullet casings in the intersection, but...
KEPR
Walla Walla Police investigating after body found in Jefferson Park
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Jefferson Park on August 29. Police said they responded to the 700 Block of Sprague St., after 911 Dispatch Center was notified of an adult who appeared deceased in the tree line of Jefferson Park.
Comments / 0