Richland, WA

KEPR

Pasco fire leaders holding exclusive event for chip collectors

PASCO, Wash. — The wait is finally over — all Pasco Fire chips are now revealed and available for collection. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department made the announcement this week. "We're hoping everyone is having fun with it," Shearer said. "It's been a good time for...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Grind Cafe aims to combat substance abuse in the Tri-Cities

Kennewick, WASH. — Three Rivers Therapy is launching a new recovery program to help combat substance abuse disorder in the Tri-Cities. The Grind Cafe will be modeled after Recovery Cafe. Directors say they aim to serve as a place for individuals with substance abuse disorder to find low barrier services as well as a day center.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days kicks off

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Five days of fun starts now as organizers welcome visitors to the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days. "Oh man I love fairs," Jesse Larson said. "You got all the carnival rides, the candy, the games." Larson, a professional rodeo entertainer, made the trip all...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Local chef fulfills life-long dream, transitions into restaurant

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The owners of a local favorite burger pop-up and food truck are planting roots in the community, as they transition into a brick and mortar restaurant. Hot Mess Burgers and Fries will take over the old Foodies location in downtown Kennewick. Chris Nokes, the owner and...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Desert Sky Elementary welcomes students for the first time Tuesday

Richland, WASH. — Schools are back in full force tomorrow and students will sit in desks at Desert Sky for the very first time. Desert Sky is the 11th elementary school to be added to the Richland School District. Nicole Blake was named the principal of Desert Sky in Spring of 2022.
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Benton-Franklin County Fair wraps up

That's a wrap for the Benton-Franklin County Fair & Rodeo!. Organizers say despite not having a full count as of yet, with preliminary numbers, they are confident that this year was a record breaker for not only attendance but also for the revenue that is brought in to our community.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KEPR

SIU Detectives investigating officer involved shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Special Investigation Unit releases new details in their investigation of an incident involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in the 400 Block of N. Columbia Center Blvd., in Kennewick on August 22nd. SIU Detectives said the incident occurred just before...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Construction well underway for Pasco overpass

PASCO, Wash. — Construction is well underway for the multi-million dollar overpass project in Pasco. Crews placed the first girders for the Lewis Street Overpass project that'll build a bridge across the BNSF railroad tracks to replace the old undercrossing. Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez said this will better...
PASCO, WA

