Lynden, WA

Lynden, WA
Washington Government
Washington Traffic
Lynden, WA
kpug1170.com

Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest

LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
LYNDEN, WA
#Fish#Northwood#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
whatcom-news.com

More details released regarding gun theft in a Bellingham store and the subsequent pursuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An affidavit of probable cause for arrest prepared by Bellingham Police and submitted in Whatcom County Superior Court by prosecutors provides details regarding the chaotic scene after a man, identified as Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, broke locked display cases and left with a shotgun but failed in an attempt to take ammunition.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Skagit Breaking

PRETTY MUCH NOTHING – New Band Straight Outta Concrete

Periodically I like to bring attention to extraordinary musical talent in Skagit County; this is one of those times. We have a new band in Skagit County that is so brilliant, with a little luck they are destined to break out onto the national scene. The band is called Pretty...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Review: 2 years in, THING is already WA’s best destination festival

PORT TOWNSEND — Rhian Teasdale was feeling the vibes. The lead singer/guitarist for U.K. rockers Wet Leg, easily the buzziest band playing this weekend's THING festival, had just bopped her way through a fizzy, fun-loving indie-pop nugget when she took a minute to survey the modest Friday crowd basking in a pocket of afternoon sunshine.
WASHINGTON STATE
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?

Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
BELLINGHAM, WA
msn.com

Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping

LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
LYNNWOOD, WA

