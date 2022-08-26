Read full article on original website
Related
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
q13fox.com
Divers hope to wrap up work, raise sunken fishing vessel near San Juan Island soon
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. - Two weeks after an oil spill began off the west side of San Juan Island, divers began work that will allow them to plug a sunken fishing vessel more than 200 feet below the surface. It’s taken a long time to get to this point. Divers...
Medical transport helicopter makes emergency landing at Bellingham International Airport
The helicopter had just taken off from St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham at the time of the emergency.
Last year, a Whatcom ‘murder hornet’ nest already had been destroyed. How about this year?
“If you like pears, peaches or apples, you want to really make sure (Northern Giant Hornets) don’t come here permanently to the state of Washington,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in July.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the next steps in the contested permit for the north wing dock at BP Cherry Point
Report analysis for the dock includes everything from oil spill possibility to impacted species and habitats.
kpug1170.com
Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest
LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
This is the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best Chinese food is known for its hot and sour soup, potstickers and General Tso tofu.
Study traces where the ‘grab bag’ of trash on Whatcom’s coastal beaches comes from
Trash on Puget Sound beaches is much more likely to be a local issue, according to a new study.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These ships have docked at the BP Cherry Point refinery most frequently since May
Vessel traffic has been looked at in reviewing a permit for the BP Cherry Point refinery dock.
whatcom-news.com
More details released regarding gun theft in a Bellingham store and the subsequent pursuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An affidavit of probable cause for arrest prepared by Bellingham Police and submitted in Whatcom County Superior Court by prosecutors provides details regarding the chaotic scene after a man, identified as Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, broke locked display cases and left with a shotgun but failed in an attempt to take ammunition.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Ferndale man charged with arson after car found on fire behind business
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to behind a business at 3rd Avenue and Vista Drive in Ferndale about 12:50am on Monday, August 29th, due to reports of a car fire. According to the Ferndale Police Department (FPD), officer arrived to find flames coming from the area of...
Skagit Breaking
PRETTY MUCH NOTHING – New Band Straight Outta Concrete
Periodically I like to bring attention to extraordinary musical talent in Skagit County; this is one of those times. We have a new band in Skagit County that is so brilliant, with a little luck they are destined to break out onto the national scene. The band is called Pretty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opening statements begin in jury trial of man accused of shooting, killing WWU student
The man allegedly broke into a second-story apartment and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, court records state.
Yakima Herald Republic
Review: 2 years in, THING is already WA’s best destination festival
PORT TOWNSEND — Rhian Teasdale was feeling the vibes. The lead singer/guitarist for U.K. rockers Wet Leg, easily the buzziest band playing this weekend's THING festival, had just bopped her way through a fizzy, fun-loving indie-pop nugget when she took a minute to survey the modest Friday crowd basking in a pocket of afternoon sunshine.
Oak Harbor police arrest three 14-year-olds during pot shop burglary
Three 14-year-old teens were arrested in Oak Harbor after officers responded to an alarm at a pot shop, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department. At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, an officer responded to an alarm at the Green Room, in the 1600 block of Northeast Goldie Street.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bellingham apartment fire
The man, whose age was not known, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for treatment.
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?
Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
msn.com
Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping
LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
Appeals court claims DC sniper, Bellingham native Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
A Maryland Appeals Court ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his involvement in a shooting spree that killed 10 people in Washington D.C. in October 2002, must be resentenced. Malvo and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, shot people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. during a three-week...
whatcom-news.com
Details released regarding yesterday’s smash-and-grab gun theft and search for the suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
Comments / 0