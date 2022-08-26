Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
CHP plans annual Labor Day `Maximum Enforcement’ for DUI
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The California Highway Patrol will be intensifying its operations in the San Diego area for three days starting Friday as part of its annual efforts to get intoxicated motorists off the county’s roadways over the Labor Day weekend. During the maximum enforcement period, scheduled...
kusi.com
Top 15 Most Wanted murder suspect Raymond “RJ” McLeod captured in El Salvador
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An ex-Marine accused of murdering his girlfriend in Allied Gardens more than six years ago was in custody Tuesday in El Salvador. Raymond McLeod, 37, was arrested Monday afternoon and is expected to be extradited to San Diego to face a murder charge stemming from the 2016 killing of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.
kusi.com
Homeless advocates file lawsuit against Chula Vista for closure of Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA(KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park, which abuts an elementary school, has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. Now, the city is being sued by a group of homeless advocates on behalf of individuals who are to be evicted...
kusi.com
100 additional rescued beagles arrive in San Diego and are awaiting adoption
Following the rescue of 4,000 dogs from a pharmaceutical research facility in Virginia, 100 additional rescued beagles arrived in San Diego and are currently looking for their forever home. Hunter Sowards was live at the Humane Society with more on their efforts to help these dogs find forever homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kusi.com
International Overdose Awareness Day: 1,300 purple flags commemorate the lost
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, over 3 1,303 purple flags were placed on the lawn of the San Diego County Administration Center to commemorate the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues that San Diegans lost in 2021 to overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is...
kusi.com
“Rj” McLeod on U.S. most-wanted list is now in custody in El Salvador
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Raymond “Rj” McCleod is one of the U.S. Marshal’s Top 15 most wanted fugitives and is now in custody after months of hiding out in Central America. McLeod was charged with the murder of his girlfriend at the time, 30-year-old Kristal Mitchell.
kusi.com
Mental competency hearing for Larry Millete, delayed until September 26, 2022
The mental competency hearing for Larry Millete, who is accused in the killing of his wife, May “Maya” Millete was held Monday. The judge said the hearing will be rescheduled for September 26, 2022.
kusi.com
Dr. Jake Deutsch explains how to prevent overdoses with fentanyl testing
The opioid epidemic continues to impact San Diego as well as the entire nation.. According to the latest data, there were more than 800 fentanyl-related deaths in the county from 2020-2021. Dr. Jake Deutsch with Mount Sinai hospital joined us to discuss the growing issue and what can be done...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kusi.com
SD Teacher of the Year Jacqueline Ma explains how she connects with distracted students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Teachers and students alike are still navigating a time of enormous tribulation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, five local educators have been named San Diego County Teacher of the Year, reflecting incredible perseverance in the classroom, and the zoom room. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
kusi.com
Chula Vista Mayoral Race: McCann slams Campa-Najjar for inconsistent stance on homelessness
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – With midterms approaching, the mayoral race in Chula Vista is getting hairy. Tuesday, Aug. 30 Ammar Campa-Najjar joined “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his platform as well as the ongoing homelessness crisis. Wednesday, Aug 31 his opponent, John McCann, who has served...
kusi.com
The Home Depot Foundation joins local nonprofits to renovate USS Midway
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 30, the Home Depot Foundation and other local nonprofits teamed up to complete several large-scale renovation projects aboard San Diego’s USS Midway. The museum aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier is a popular tourist attraction showcasing historic U.S. Naval might and San Diego’s...
kusi.com
Beach bonfire ban would affect local businesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, local businesses have benefitted from the ounce of flexibility allowed by vague firepit laws in San Diego. However, a recent movement in local government to clarify existing laws would eliminate business for these companies. Currently, specific set-ups outside of city firepits allow for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
“World of Houseplants” exhibit at San Diego Botanic Garden until Sept. 5
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Botanic Garden will continue to host it’s World of Houseplants exhibit through Monday, Sept. 5. KUSI’s Allie Wagner took a tour through the garden to show viewers what the SDBG has to offer. The houseplant showcase includes tips and advice...
kusi.com
California’s 2nd largest district back to class Aug. 29
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 120,ooo students were back in classrooms on Aug. 29. San Diego’s second largest district has shed it’s mask mandate for the first time in years. SDUSD is California’s second largest district. KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez visited Logan Memorial Educational Campus to see...
kusi.com
What it means to be “Teacher of the Year” through unprecedented pandemic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Teachers and students alike are still navigating a time of enormous tribulation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, five local educators have been named San Diego County Teacher of the Year, reflecting incredible perseverance in the classroom, and the zoom room. KUSI’s Paul Rudy...
kusi.com
Kevin Faulconer: California’s climate action plan is lacking common sense
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California already had rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales had to be electric or zero-emission vehicles, but as we know Gov. Gavin Newsom has pushed to eliminate the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. With the addition of Newsom’s ban...
kusi.com
Aztecs leadership discusses Araiza rape lawsuit in contentious conference
In the midst of Matt Araiza, there remains San Diego State’s role…or lack thereof. The powers that be in the athletic office speaking for the first time about their knowledge…and response to the gang rape civil suit. Except in this case they spoke twice. Allison Edmonds speaking...
kusi.com
UPLIFT Step Up Challenge: Over $100,000 raised and four more weeks to climb
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stair climbers can earn $20 per flight of stairs climbed in the UPLIFT Step Up Challenge at the Downtown Convention Center every Saturday for the next month. The UPLIFT Step Up Challenge is where community wellness meets collaborative fundraising, and this year the challenge is...
kusi.com
Behind the scenes of Broadway’s “The Lion King”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Broadway’s award-winning musical “The Lion King” will be returning to San Diego for three weeks form Aug. 24 to Sept. 11 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. KUSI’s Allie Wagner got a sneak peak of the performance through the eyes of the...
Comments / 0