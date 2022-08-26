ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

CHP plans annual Labor Day `Maximum Enforcement’ for DUI

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The California Highway Patrol will be intensifying its operations in the San Diego area for three days starting Friday as part of its annual efforts to get intoxicated motorists off the county’s roadways over the Labor Day weekend. During the maximum enforcement period, scheduled...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Hollister, CA
kusi.com

The Home Depot Foundation joins local nonprofits to renovate USS Midway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 30, the Home Depot Foundation and other local nonprofits teamed up to complete several large-scale renovation projects aboard San Diego’s USS Midway. The museum aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier is a popular tourist attraction showcasing historic U.S. Naval might and San Diego’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Beach bonfire ban would affect local businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, local businesses have benefitted from the ounce of flexibility allowed by vague firepit laws in San Diego. However, a recent movement in local government to clarify existing laws would eliminate business for these companies. Currently, specific set-ups outside of city firepits allow for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
kusi.com

California’s 2nd largest district back to class Aug. 29

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 120,ooo students were back in classrooms on Aug. 29. San Diego’s second largest district has shed it’s mask mandate for the first time in years. SDUSD is California’s second largest district. KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez visited Logan Memorial Educational Campus to see...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Behind the scenes of Broadway’s “The Lion King”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Broadway’s award-winning musical “The Lion King” will be returning to San Diego for three weeks form Aug. 24 to Sept. 11 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. KUSI’s Allie Wagner got a sneak peak of the performance through the eyes of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

