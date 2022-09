The Cardinals have a wealth of talent on their roster, who makes the cut when it comes to October?. The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a tear for the month of August, and have now become legit contenders for the National League pennant. For most of the regular season, the narrative has been whether the Cardinals have enough talent to make the postseason, but now the conversation has shifted to who gives the club the best chance to win a World Series.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO