Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
The main position the Browns need to fill before the season opener against Baker Mayfield and Carolina, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a Highland MIddle School student getting arrested, what position the Cleveland Browns will most...
Cleveland’s iconic sub sandwich chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs poised for expansion
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
WKYC Studios to expand early evening news programming to 4 p.m. starting September 12
CLEVELAND — A new hour of news is coming to WKYC this fall. Starting September 12, WKYC Studios will be expanding our afternoon lineup of news programming, highlighted by the addition of a brand-new, hour-long newscast “What’s Now” at 5 p.m. as “What’s New” moves up one hour earlier, beginning at 4 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Browns roster cuts, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a plane crash at Mayfield Middle School, what the family of Jayland Walker is saying about new police bodycam footage, how one Black woman created her own law firm to serve those in need during the pandemic, explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Cleveland Browns roster cuts, how to get discounted Guardians tickets, and more on 3News Now.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-5)
Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds and the Cleveland National Air Show is back at Burke
Cleveland Jewish News
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10
A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
Akron Zoo to host Brew at the Zoo: How to purchase tickets
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 23, 2022. Come enjoy a drink and a night out at the Akron Zoo!. The Akron Zoo is set to host Brew at the Akron Zoo on Saturday, Sept 10, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get...
Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues
CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
4th annual 'Taste of Black Cleveland' highlights nearly 30 restaurants across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — August marked Black business month, but as it comes to a close it's important to remember that these businesses not only need, but deserve support year-round. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker
A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
WKYC
Meet the former Cleveland stray dog now a star on Ohio's newest license plate: Ready Pet GO!
Meet Jack. Once a stray taken in by City Dogs Cleveland, now the face of Ohio's newest license plate.
Akron Pizza Fest takes over Lock 3 this weekend: What to expect
AKRON, Ohio — Calling all pizza lovers! This weekend was made just for you as Akron Pizza Fest takes place at Lock 3. Described as a three-day food and musical festival, Akron Pizza Fest will feature pizza parlors from all across the Akron area. Some of the participating pizza...
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett ranked 11th in NFL's 'Top 100' list
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett added yet another impressive accolade to his resume over the weekend as he was officially ranked number 11 in the NFL's "Top 100" list. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
Akron to begin installing ‘enhanced’ water meters for all customers: What this means for you and the changes to expect
AKRON, Ohio — Akron has revealed details of a new program “to modernize the entire customer service experience for water utility customers” -- which also includes installing enhanced water meters for every customer. “This upgrade will provide City of Akron water customers with an enhanced water meter...
Northeast Ohio Circle K locations offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday, September 1
CLEVELAND — Looking for a reprieve at the gas pump before your Labor Day road trip this weekend? You're in luck!. Circle K locations throughout the Cleveland area will offer 40 cents off of their Circle K-branded fuel on Thursday, September 1 between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating locations.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby rhinoceros doing ‘zoomies’ might be best video you’ll see today
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video shared by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday morning was already viewed more than 10,000 times in the hours since it was posted. The video shows the zoo’s baby rhinoceros Dalia doing the “zoomies,” or energetically running around, it’s pen.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 4