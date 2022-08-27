ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Browns roster cuts, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a plane crash at Mayfield Middle School, what the family of Jayland Walker is saying about new police bodycam footage, how one Black woman created her own law firm to serve those in need during the pandemic, explaining the Baker Mayfield drama involving reporter Cynthia Frelund, Cleveland Browns roster cuts, how to get discounted Guardians tickets, and more on 3News Now.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10

A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues

CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker

A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron Pizza Fest takes over Lock 3 this weekend: What to expect

AKRON, Ohio — Calling all pizza lovers! This weekend was made just for you as Akron Pizza Fest takes place at Lock 3. Described as a three-day food and musical festival, Akron Pizza Fest will feature pizza parlors from all across the Akron area. Some of the participating pizza...
AKRON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
CLEVELAND, OH
