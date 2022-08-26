Read full article on original website
A Fall Pie Just Found Its Way Back To Costco Shelves
The pumpkin spice latte may be the star of fall, but another treat gives the season a particularly cozy feel: pies. Whether you prefer apple or pumpkin, pecan or sweet potato, there's no better way to finish your autumnal feast than with a slice (or three) of pie. The best part? You can always keep the festivities going the next morning by indulging in some pie for breakfast.
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
Reddit Is Baffled By The Smell Of Aldi's Instant Rice
The human sense of smell is a remarkable and often underestimated thing. In fact, according to The Harvard Gazette, smell is actually your sense of taste as well. "All of what you consider flavor is smell. When you are eating all the beautiful, complicated flavors ... they are all smell," said Venkatesh Murthy, a Life Sciences Professor at Harvard. He also pointed out that smell is very heavily tied to memory and emotion. "The olfactory signals very quickly get to the limbic system," Murthy explained. According to the University of Queensland Australia, that system is tied into emotions and behavior in our brains.
The McDonald's Ice Cream Coffee Hack That's Taking Over TikTok
If you've never heard of menu hacks, they're essentially tricks to get "secret menu items," mainly at fast-food places. While some places such as In-N-Out and Five Guys encourage ordering from their "secret menus" (via Spoon University and Wide Open Eats), those who are "in the know" can usually attest to how good they are and recommend you try it for yourself the next time you go out to eat.
Reddit Is In Shambles Over Wendy's Frosty Size Change
Hard to define, Wendy's Frostys are a sweet treat of a genre of their own. A unique ice-cream-like beverage, Frosty's, are so delicious due to the way they're made, which among other rules, includes a specific temperature and lots of sugar. Served with a spoon, a vanilla or chocolate Frosty might as well be a Wendy's unofficial dipping sauce as the salty fries and Frosty pair unexpectedly well, according to science.
Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its New Fall Menu In An Unexpected Way
Summer is coming to a close, but that should only be good news for fall lovers. A change in season usually signifies new limited-time products from popular brands and restaurants. While some people may opt for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks to enhance their seasonal spirit, Dairy Queen is also prepared and eager to serve customers holiday-inspired treats.
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
We Tried Kellogg's New Hocus Pocus 2 Cereal. Here's How It Went
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In the mid-summer of 1993, Walt Disney Pictures released a movie with an all-star cast and a pretty great premise. Per IMDb, said cast included Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy, among others in supporting roles. The film was "Hocus Pocus," and the premise was the resurrection of three semi-evil, semi-charming witches 300 years after their execution in Salem, Massachusetts. The most notable thing about the film, at first, was that it lost the studio many millions of dollars when it underperformed.
We Tried Wingstop's New Chicken Sandwich. Here's How It Went
Just when you thought the fried chicken sandwich wars had simmered down, there's a brand new sandwich in the running. Wingstop, known for its wide selection of fast food wings, fried chicken thighs, and tenders, has expanded the menu to include a fried chicken sandwich. For a restaurant so dedicated to chicken, creating a sandwich seems like an obvious and natural addition to the menu. We got a sneak preview of what you can expect at a brand new Wingstop location in NYC, where Larry Bellah, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary and R&D for Wingstop, was available to chat all things sandwich.
Crumbl Cookies Is Re-Releasing A Classic Flavor With A Brand New Twist
Crumbl Cookies, an immensely popular cookie company, has locations throughout the United States where it sells a rotating selection of giant, decadent cookies. Fans enjoy several cookie flavors like milk chocolate chip, pumpkin chocolate chip, brownie batter, cookie butter lava, and peanut butter cookies and cream, all sold in Crumbl Cookies' signature pink boxes (via Crumbl Cookies' website).
Trader Joe's New Dairy-Free Dessert Is A Chocolate Lover's Fantasy
Trader Joe's stands out for its quirkiness. Business Insider writes that people love Trader Joe's for many reasons, including its eco-friendly ideals and health-conscious attitudes. Plus, Trader Joe's has a reputation for low prices, making it easier to sustain its fan base. Plant-based food items were a well-established part of Trader Joe's stores even before other mainstream restaurants and grocers started increasing their range. It's one of the reasons many vegetarians and vegans are fond of the store.
A TikToker Caught Chipotle Workers Allegedly Cheating Online Orders
Have you ever ordered something online through DoorDash or GrubHub? Have you ever placed an order for delivery from your favorite pizza restaurant? Chances are, a good portion of those reading this probably have at least once in their lives. While no doubt most of those working in the service sector, be they delivery drivers or in the restaurant themselves, are upstanding everyday people, how sure can you be that someone somewhere in that chain isn't trying to pull one over on you?
Starbucks Is Releasing A New Line Of Fall Merchandise
The beloved Pumpkin Spice latte has finally returned to Starbucks, so obviously, customers need new fall drinkware to go with it. Fans were antsy to get their hands on the cinnamon-spiced drink because the coffee chain released it six days later than it did in 2021 (per USA Today). Starbucks has also added the returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to the menu, along with and the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which was tweaked slightly and now has oat milk and blonde espresso.
The DIY Chick-Fil-A Pizza That's Giving Reddit Serious FOMO
As you might already know, pizza isn't on the menu at Chick-fil-A. It is, however, on other menus you probably wouldn't expect. Though mostly a thing of the past, McDonald's used to serve up a McPizza (via Wide Open Eats). New ovens were installed in restaurants that served the special pizza, and by the early 1990s, 40% of United States McDonald's locations had it readily available. Unfortunately, some logistical concerns, such as cook time and drive-thru difficulties, eliminated the McPizza from all but three locations by 2015. Today, the famed food is available at one location in the world — Epic McD in Orlando, Florida.
Instagram Isn't Sure How To Feel About Ree Drummond's Grilled Doughnuts
When it comes to round food, people have a lot of opinions. For being the same shape as planet Earth, a peace symbol, and the table that King Arthur's knights famously sat around, a circle can be a very divisive shape. No, literally — a circle is really easy to divide; look at pizza. And pies. And cake. But when you get down to the little round foods, things don't divide up so nicely. Take a bagel, for instance. Even splitting it between just two people is tricky business — if you do it crosswise, who gets the top and who gets the bottom? And if you divide it lengthwise, spreading your cream cheese across that crescent-shaped surface is so awkward.
You've Been Reheating Steak Wrong Your Whole Life
Reheating your steak the next day should not toughen it or dry it out, but if it does, it's probably because you're doing it wrong. Many foods taste better the day after their cooking because chemical reactions continue to occur as it stands overnight. According to the Institute of Food Technologists, proteins degrade, releasing acids that alter and enhance the taste. That wedge of carnivorous elixir from yesterday's barbecue is no exception — except if in an attempt to reheat it, the result is a morsel akin to leather rather than steak.
Reddit's Cracking Up At The Serving Size For Trader Joe's Popsicles
Serving sizes on nutrition labels used to be a number that you would look at and laugh at, but earlier this year, the FDA updated nutrition labels to more accurately reflect how much consumers typically eat in one sitting. Until now, the standard serving sizes for nutrition facts labels were based on eating habits from the late '70s and '80s, so they were certainly due for a refresh. The FDA also clarified that contrary to popular belief, serving sizes are not a recommendation for how much people should eat, they're required by law to be based on the eating habits of real people.
What Happened To Wicked Good Cupcakes After Shark Tank?
In 2013, mother-daughter duo Tracey Noonan and Danielle Desroches had a fast-growing, Massachusetts-based cupcake business called Wicked Good Cupcakes that was becoming too much for them to handle. They turned to "Shark Tank," known for publicizing some of the best foods, for help. Tracey and Danielle appeared on the show...
Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll Flavors Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. There's something special about waking up as a kid in the morning, coming downstairs, and being greeted with a hot, freshly baked plate of cinnamon rolls covered in a melted, sugary glaze and filled with warm, flavorful spice. Cinnamon rolls are a perfect way to get your day started with something a little sweet. You can make your own homemade rolls, but if you aren't as masterful in the kitchen you can get so many delicious and easy, ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls at the grocery store — like the universally beloved Pillsbury cinnamon rolls.
Ham And Cheese Sliders Recipe
Is there a combo better suited for one another than ham and cheese? Yes, even considering peanut butter and jelly, burgers and fries, and ketchup and mustard, we'd argue that ham and cheese is a classic, quintessential, and delicious flavor combo. You've got the salty, savory nature of the ham, paired alongside the cheesy goodness of, well cheese, so it's pretty hard to go wrong with the pairing. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka definitely enjoys the flavor combo, as proven with her ham and cheese sliders recipe, but she also loves that you can customize them. "I love how easy it is to make these sliders and how versatile they are," she explains. "You can use any type of cheese or ham that you like and they will still taste great."
