Fumble in final seconds leads to cross-state win for Hubbard
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville Trojans fumbled a snap on the Hubbard one-yard line and lost the ball in the final seconds of the game, allowing the Eagles’ to hold on for an 8-3 victory Friday night.
Quarterback Nikolas Hendrix’s rushing score in the opening quarter would go on to be the only touchdown in the game.Get to know Hubbard’s Ben Chaney: Big 22 Contender
Hubbard (2-0) will visit Howland in week three. Greenville (0-1) will travel to Wilmington .
The Eagles were coming off of a 28-8 victory over Youngstown East in week one .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
