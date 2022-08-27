ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Fumble in final seconds leads to cross-state win for Hubbard

By Justin Shilot
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville Trojans fumbled a snap on the Hubbard one-yard line and lost the ball in the final seconds of the game, allowing the Eagles’ to hold on for an 8-3 victory Friday night.

Quarterback Nikolas Hendrix’s rushing score in the opening quarter would go on to be the only touchdown in the game.

Get to know Hubbard’s Ben Chaney: Big 22 Contender

Hubbard (2-0) will visit Howland in week three. Greenville (0-1) will travel to Wilmington .

The Eagles were coming off of a 28-8 victory over Youngstown East in week one .

