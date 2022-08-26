Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Logan Cemetery grave very poorly maintained
My name is Kathleen Olsen and I am hoping you can help me solve a problem at the Logan Cemetery. My mother, Colleen Peterson, passed away on February 20, 2021. She is buried next to my father, Jesse Peterson. There is no grass planted at her grave, just dirt. I was told perpetual care would maintain the grave, but after a year and a half, nothing has been done.
Herald-Journal
Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit
The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
Herald-Journal
Yearly USU fundraising more than doubles as university crosses $100M mark for first time
Private fundraising by Utah State University more than doubled from $46.8 million to $110 million over the past fiscal year, the school announced last week. The university says the 137% increase marked the first time the school’s yearly fundraising passed $100 million. The bulk of the increase came from...
Herald-Journal
Canyon congestion: Safety issues surround heavy gravel-truck traffic from Sardine Canyon mine
Around 200 semi trucks — many of them double loads — exit the Pisgah Stone Products mine near the Sardine Canyon summit each day, slowly entering U.S. Highway 89-91 before eventually matching the speed of vehicles traveling between Cache Valley and the Brigham City. Mike Schugg, the mine’s...
Flat tire on I-15 leads to crash with serious injuries in Davis County
A driver that moved to the left shoulder for a flat tire was seriously injured after a van crashed into their vehicle on the freeway in Davis County.
Herald-Journal
Center has unique use for recycled grocery bags
The Cache Valley Humanitarian Center and Lee’s Marketplace in Logan and Smithfield are teaming up to kick off a recycling campaign this week. Lee’s is providing a container in each store for customers to recycle their plastic grocery bags. The CVHC and its volunteers will process those plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless and others in need.
Herald-Journal
Cause of triple brush fire outbreak unknown
A spate of three brush fires along 2500 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon has so far defied explanation. The fires — two on the south side of the road and one on the north — broke out simultaneously around 3 p.m., prompting dispatch of multiple fire trucks and crews.
Herald-Journal
Out of Our Past - August 31, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Herald-Journal
Logan officer arrested after reports of domestic violence
Logan City Police Officer Michael Montoya was arrested on Aug. 18 and faces charges of assault, assault with substantial bodily injury, and unlawful detention. The arrest has led to Montoya's suspension without pay pending the outcome of the case.
Herald-Journal
Letter to the Editor: Tax increase to fund overreach
It’s no surprise that the Brigham City council approved the 17% tax increase, ignoring the cries of the people yet again. Remember, in 2019, Brigham wanted to increase the taxes 111%; the citizens came to the public meeting and opposed the increase so Brigham reduced it to 69% increase which is still a lot. Brigham has continued to raise the tax increase year after year with a 17% increase in 2022; probably meeting or close to the 111% they wanted in 2019.
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
Herald-Journal
Like Yellowstone: Logan Canyon beaver colony attracting crowds
A family of beavers in Logan Canyon has gained celebrity status of sorts this summer, attracting spectators almost nightly to watch them go about their business. One reason for the beavers’ popularity is that the dam and lodge they’ve built along Temple Fork are only a few paces from the road, so families can easily park and set out blankets and lawn chairs for the evening “shows.”
Herald-Journal
Sheriff Heslington raises funds for new body armor
Sheriff Bart Heslington visited the weekly meeting of the Montpelier Rotary Club on Aug. 24, asking the club’s support for an initiative to upgrade his department’s body armor. Heslington told the group that he had linked up with a Colorado non-profit called SHIELD616, whose stated mission is to...
Herald-Journal
Hardy, Cathy (Gordon)
Hardy Cathy Gordon Hardy 72 Preston, Idaho passed away August 24, 2022. Services will be Fri, Sept. 2, 2022 at 1 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. Viewings will be Thursday from 6-8 pm at the Preston 3rd Ward, 155 N. 2nd W, Preston and Friday from 11:30 am-12:30 pm at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Elva (Kunz) Nield
Elva (Kunz) Nield 1/18/1931 - 8/26/2022 Elva Kunz Nield passed away, August 26, 2022 at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho. She was born January 18, 1931 to Oneal Rudger and Eliza Aseneth Bacon Kunz. She graduated from Montpelier High School in May of 1949. She was raised Bern, Idaho.
Herald-Journal
Liebes, Donald Lee
Liebes Donald Lee Liebes 81 Richmond, Utah passed away August 26, 2022. Services will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am both at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
FCC meeting 8-22
The Franklin County Commissioner meeting on Aug. 22 began with an update on the courthouse addition/remodel from Commissioner Boyd Burbank. Things are moving forward as expected and the building was scheduled to power down for the control panel swap on Aug. 27. The new generator which had been pushed back to winter should now be arriving this week.
Herald-Journal
Earl LeRoy Firth
Earl LeRoy Firth 8/16/1923 - 8/28/2022 Earl LeRoy Firth, 99, passed away on August 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. LeRoy was born August 16, 1923 in Tremonton, Utah to Earl Mathew and Bertha Ray Firth. He was raised in Bothwell and never left that beautiful valley. He attended school in Bothwell and graduated from Bear River High School. He grew up farming and riding horses. He honorably served in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He was a proud participant of the Honor Flight.
Herald-Journal
Eve Idella (Crane) Dayton
Eve Idella (Crane) Dayton 2/3/1947 - 8/28/2022 Eve Idella Crane Dayton, 75, passed away Aug. 28, 2022, in Bennington, Idaho surrounded by family following a short battle with colon and liver cancer at the home of her son, Reed Dayton, and his wife, Courtney. Eve was born Feb. 3, 1947,...
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts - Aug. 31, 2022
The Larsen-Sant Library has been donating books to the community this summer to encourage reading throughout the summer. The library has given away over 2000+books: 1000+ books were given away at the summer school lunches; 700+ books given away at the Franklin County Fair Larsen-Sant Library booth; 150 books were placed in the baby bags for the baby contest; 50+ books for Story Time at the Franklin County Fair; and 50+ books were given for the Franklin Library Summer Reading. All of their programs are starting back up in September.
