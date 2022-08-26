It’s no surprise that the Brigham City council approved the 17% tax increase, ignoring the cries of the people yet again. Remember, in 2019, Brigham wanted to increase the taxes 111%; the citizens came to the public meeting and opposed the increase so Brigham reduced it to 69% increase which is still a lot. Brigham has continued to raise the tax increase year after year with a 17% increase in 2022; probably meeting or close to the 111% they wanted in 2019.

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO