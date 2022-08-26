The upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules is going to be filled with drama, to say the least! While in Cancun, Mexico, for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding, Katie Maloney caught ex Tom Schwartz “heavily making out” with co-star James Kennedy‘s ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss, who is also on the show. And needless to say, it did not go over well. An eyewitness at the wedding who saw the whole thing go down told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY all of the details about their steamy makeout sessions and what happened when Katie caught Tom and Raquel red-handed.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO