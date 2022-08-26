ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

localsyr.com

Balloon festival this weekend south of Rochester

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Celebrate the end of summer by enjoying a breathtaking (and weather-dependent) view like no other at the 41st annual Dansville Balloon Festival. The official hot air balloon festival of New York is a three-day extravaganza offering flights, food, live music, and more. The event kicks...
DANSVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: horse excitement for seniors

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a little horsin' around for seniors at Evergreen Place. The excitement was building Wednesday, at the assisted living and memory care community, just ask Wayne Clark. "It's gonna be super, it's gonna be a real good time, I'll tell you that,"...
ROCHESTER, NY
monroecounty.gov

Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Hosts Final Concert of the Season Wednesday, August 31 With Performance by 'Ruby Shooz'

Concert begins at 7:00 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, will have its final concert of the season at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., featuring Ruby Shooz. The concert is free to the public.
MONROE, NY
13 WHAM

Tall ship to visit Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A tall ship that serves as a floating museum of Spanish history will stop at the Port of Rochester later this week. The Nao Trinidad, a replica of Ferdinand Magellan's Armada del Maluco, is expected to arrive Friday after being delayed by weather. The 95-foot-long ship...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

August weather recap for Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's hard to believe that August is already fading away. Historically, this month is typically the 2nd warmest month of the year and is also usually the 2nd wettest month of the year as well. August was warm this year with an average temperature nearly 2...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

'Bands at Barnard' season finale dedicated to fallen officer

The 2022 Bands at Barnard concert series wraps up Wednesday, with performances from Tryst and JUMBOshrimp. The event runs from 5-10 p.m. at Barnard Park on Maiden Lane in Greece. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Rochester Police Locust Club in memory of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and in...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Making up for lost rainfall in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - As you already know, rainfall has been a rarity for Rochester this summer, or at least until recently. We're certainly making up for lost time, or in this case, lost rainfall. Since August 20th, Rochester has received more than 3" of rain. This has put a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Warmer again by the end of the week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After cooling temperatures down a little over the next couple days, some warmer weather will make a return by the upcoming weekend. During today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine through some scattered clouds at times. Highs today will be in the upper 70s. Humidity will remain much lower than recent days.The breeze will pick up through the day. A few gusts this afternoon could be near 30 miles per hour.
ROCHESTER, NY
Alisha Starr

Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!

Fall in New York is romanticized for a reason. It’s a season filled with lovely weather, fun seasonal activities, delicious flavors, and a general feeling of coziness. But to enjoy fall to the fullest, you need to seek out some experiences to make the most of this time of year and all it has to offer. Read on to learn about a handful of fall activities you might want to add to your to-do list to make the most of the fall season in Rochester!
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Heat advisory Monday for Rochester area

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The heat that has been building over the last couple days will reach its peak Monday. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s. With the high humidity levels factored in, the heat index will feel closer to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect for much of the area from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Panera to test voice ordering in drive-thrus around Rochester, N.Y.

Panera Bread on Monday said it will begin testing a new artificially intelligent voice-ordering bot named “Tori” at drive-thru locations in the Rochester, N.Y. area. Developed by Boston-based AI-ordering platform OpenCity, a Tori will be tested at Panera drive-thru units in Greece (800 Greece Ridge Center Dr.), and Webster, N.Y. (935 Hold Rd.).
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Durand Eastman Beach closed due to lifeguard shortage

Rochester, N.Y. — As temperatures pushed back up into the 90s Monday, one of Rochester's top spots to cool down was supposed to be off limits – but was still packed with people. Durand Eastman Beach was technically off limits to swimmers due to a shortage of lifeguards,...
ROCHESTER, NY

