Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Food Truck Rodeo returns to Rochester Public Market Wednesday
The Food Truck Rodeo is back at the Rochester Public Market. See what band is playing Wednesday:
localsyr.com
Balloon festival this weekend south of Rochester
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Celebrate the end of summer by enjoying a breathtaking (and weather-dependent) view like no other at the 41st annual Dansville Balloon Festival. The official hot air balloon festival of New York is a three-day extravaganza offering flights, food, live music, and more. The event kicks...
Sticky Soul & BBQ on Culver Rd. in Rochester closes
According to Nielsen, the current owner of the restaurant ran out of money and closed the business ahead of schedule.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: horse excitement for seniors
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a little horsin' around for seniors at Evergreen Place. The excitement was building Wednesday, at the assisted living and memory care community, just ask Wayne Clark. "It's gonna be super, it's gonna be a real good time, I'll tell you that,"...
monroecounty.gov
Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Hosts Final Concert of the Season Wednesday, August 31 With Performance by 'Ruby Shooz'
Concert begins at 7:00 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, will have its final concert of the season at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., featuring Ruby Shooz. The concert is free to the public.
WHEC TV-10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing their 2022 winter tour to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing their 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” to Rochester on Thursday, December 1. Presale tickets for TSO fan club members will be held on...
13 WHAM
Tall ship to visit Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A tall ship that serves as a floating museum of Spanish history will stop at the Port of Rochester later this week. The Nao Trinidad, a replica of Ferdinand Magellan's Armada del Maluco, is expected to arrive Friday after being delayed by weather. The 95-foot-long ship...
13 WHAM
August weather recap for Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's hard to believe that August is already fading away. Historically, this month is typically the 2nd warmest month of the year and is also usually the 2nd wettest month of the year as well. August was warm this year with an average temperature nearly 2...
13 WHAM
'Bands at Barnard' season finale dedicated to fallen officer
The 2022 Bands at Barnard concert series wraps up Wednesday, with performances from Tryst and JUMBOshrimp. The event runs from 5-10 p.m. at Barnard Park on Maiden Lane in Greece. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Rochester Police Locust Club in memory of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and in...
13 WHAM
Making up for lost rainfall in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - As you already know, rainfall has been a rarity for Rochester this summer, or at least until recently. We're certainly making up for lost time, or in this case, lost rainfall. Since August 20th, Rochester has received more than 3" of rain. This has put a...
13 WHAM
Warmer again by the end of the week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After cooling temperatures down a little over the next couple days, some warmer weather will make a return by the upcoming weekend. During today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine through some scattered clouds at times. Highs today will be in the upper 70s. Humidity will remain much lower than recent days.The breeze will pick up through the day. A few gusts this afternoon could be near 30 miles per hour.
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!
Fall in New York is romanticized for a reason. It’s a season filled with lovely weather, fun seasonal activities, delicious flavors, and a general feeling of coziness. But to enjoy fall to the fullest, you need to seek out some experiences to make the most of this time of year and all it has to offer. Read on to learn about a handful of fall activities you might want to add to your to-do list to make the most of the fall season in Rochester!
WHEC TV-10
Family Fitness Festival at McQuaid raised money in memory of beloved teacher
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One local organization held their second annual Family Fitness Festival on Sunday at McQuaid high school. Jamie’s Bridge was started in honor of second-grade teacher Jaimie Magee Lesnick, who passed away two years ago from ovarian cancer. Organizers say she had a passion for ensuring...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
Grab your resume: CollegeFEST returns downtown with jobs, games and food
The event will also feature an array of entertainment, including live music, giant lawn games, food trucks, a mechanical snowboard.
Man retraces steps of Harriet Tubman, stops in Rochester
Johntston's walking journey has taken him from Poplar Neck, Maryland up to Rochester, and will continue to St. Catherine, Ontario.
13 WHAM
Loved ones lost, remembered, at International Overdose Day vigil in Rochester
On International Overdose Day, people in Rochester gathered at the Liberty Pole with photos of their loved ones and a call to action. One by one, people shared the impact addiction has had on their lives and stories of the loved ones they've lost. Jose Muniz of Rochester lost his...
13 WHAM
Heat advisory Monday for Rochester area
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The heat that has been building over the last couple days will reach its peak Monday. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s. With the high humidity levels factored in, the heat index will feel closer to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect for much of the area from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Panera to test voice ordering in drive-thrus around Rochester, N.Y.
Panera Bread on Monday said it will begin testing a new artificially intelligent voice-ordering bot named “Tori” at drive-thru locations in the Rochester, N.Y. area. Developed by Boston-based AI-ordering platform OpenCity, a Tori will be tested at Panera drive-thru units in Greece (800 Greece Ridge Center Dr.), and Webster, N.Y. (935 Hold Rd.).
13 WHAM
Durand Eastman Beach closed due to lifeguard shortage
Rochester, N.Y. — As temperatures pushed back up into the 90s Monday, one of Rochester's top spots to cool down was supposed to be off limits – but was still packed with people. Durand Eastman Beach was technically off limits to swimmers due to a shortage of lifeguards,...
