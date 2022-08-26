Read full article on original website
Michael Shulman shares tips for celebrating Mexican Independence Weekend in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mexican Independence Weekend is right around the corner, and there is a lot to do in Las Vegas. Man about town Michael Shulman of ShulmanSays.com joined us to talk about how you can celebrate.
'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign goes purple for Overdose Awareness Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign will be lit purple Wednesday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Clark County commissioners held a ceremony along with representatives from Moms Against Drugs and the Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America. "Drug overdoses are the leading cause...
Las Vegas named #1 Labor Day destination, according to Tripadvisor
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tripadvisor has come out with a new list of where people plan to travel for labor day weekend, with the number one destination being the one and only Las Vegas!. The company says that most Americans plan to travel between Thursday and September 7th, making...
Treasure Island awards $110k to August jackpot winners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Treasure Island awarded $10,000 jackpots to six lucky people this August. Jackpot winners came from around the world, including a visitor from the United Kingdom and another from Canada. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip...
Las Vegas Growing as a Tech Hub for Start Ups
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new identity is starting to emerge for Las Vegas, a tech hub as more than 1,200 startups call the valley home according to the City of Las Vegas. Some of the businesses have their offices located inside the International Innovation Center in Downtown Las Vegas. Due to demand for the 11,000 square foot building, the city opened another center known as "The Herbert" less than a year ago.
Las Vegas records 3.5M visitation in July, highest since COVID-19 pandemic
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas saw its highest monthly visitation this past July since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to the city's tourism agency. There were nearly 3.5 million visitors last month, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority. That...
Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman from New York will be going home with almost $400,000 in her pocket. Lucky Caesars Rewards member Lisa Ferber hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell Las Vegas Wednesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New 50-foot-tall...
Vertical farm, co-op market imagined for James Gay III Park in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood at the James Gay III Park in the Historic Westside. "I look and there’s just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together.”. But now it...
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
Fire reported inside room at Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several fire engines responded to a report of a fire at the Fremont Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning. Crews got a call at about 4:55 a.m. about a hotel room fire on the 10th floor, city of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said in an email.
Lombardo campaign says Reno office was vandalized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The gubernatorial campaign for Joe Lombardo says its Reno office was vandalized Wednesday morning. The Twitter account Team Lombardo posted a photo of a broken glass window at the Northern Nevada facility. "Our team won’t be deterred, but what disappointing behavior," the post states.
New 50-foot-tall showgirl signs installed on Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brand-new 50-foot-tall showgirls have been installed on Las Vegas Boulevard. The city of Las Vegas says the showgirls will light up for the first time at dusk on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the corner of Main Street, near The STRAT. YESCO built the signs,...
Body found in trunk of car confirmed to be of missing Arizona man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is releasing more information on the body found inside a trunk near the Las Vegas strip earlier this month. The man, identified as Amir Haggi, is confirmed to have been reported missing out of Arizona within the past couple of months.
Clark County to host 9/11 ceremony in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will host a 9/11 memorial event next weekend at the government center in downtown Las Vegas. The event will be held starting at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. It will feature the Las Vegas Multiagency Honor Guard and a ringing of the bell ceremony to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the terror attacks.
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found north of valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing 77-year-old North Las Vegas man was found last week outside of the Las Vegas valley. Clark F. Hall was reported missing from his home on June 18. His family said he had gone out for his regular walk in their neighborhood but didn’t return.
Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
Local mom raising awareness for overdose deaths
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's an issue concerning families, law enforcement, and communities: overdose deaths. The CDC reported a 15% increase nationwide and a 4% increase here in Nevada in the last year. A local mom lost her son to an overdose. She's doing something special to raise awareness:...
Harry Reid Airport sets new passenger record for second consecutive month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Airport traffic is starting to look back to normal in Las Vegas. New numbers out of Harry Reid International Airport continue to show busy crowds as LAS once again sets a new record for passengers in a single month. According to the airport, 4.86 million...
Las Vegas police welcomes 49 new police recruits during recent graduation ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a welcome like no other: Metro police wrapping up a 6-month academy through video. A reminder of what the class of 2022 has already accomplished. "As put by Mother Teresa, love can not remain by itself. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service," says class speaker Cruz Littlefield.
Las Vegas rent prices rise more than 16% in a year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The cost of rent in Las Vegas has jumped more than 16% over the past year. According to a new report from Zumper, the cost of a single-bedroom apartment averages about $1300, while two-bedroom apartments are just under $1600. While there are signs that rent...
