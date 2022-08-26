ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign goes purple for Overdose Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign will be lit purple Wednesday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Clark County commissioners held a ceremony along with representatives from Moms Against Drugs and the Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America. "Drug overdoses are the leading cause...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas named #1 Labor Day destination, according to Tripadvisor

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tripadvisor has come out with a new list of where people plan to travel for labor day weekend, with the number one destination being the one and only Las Vegas!. The company says that most Americans plan to travel between Thursday and September 7th, making...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Treasure Island awards $110k to August jackpot winners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Treasure Island awarded $10,000 jackpots to six lucky people this August. Jackpot winners came from around the world, including a visitor from the United Kingdom and another from Canada. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Growing as a Tech Hub for Start Ups

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new identity is starting to emerge for Las Vegas, a tech hub as more than 1,200 startups call the valley home according to the City of Las Vegas. Some of the businesses have their offices located inside the International Innovation Center in Downtown Las Vegas. Due to demand for the 11,000 square foot building, the city opened another center known as "The Herbert" less than a year ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vertical farm, co-op market imagined for James Gay III Park in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood at the James Gay III Park in the Historic Westside. "I look and there’s just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together.”. But now it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire reported inside room at Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several fire engines responded to a report of a fire at the Fremont Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning. Crews got a call at about 4:55 a.m. about a hotel room fire on the 10th floor, city of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said in an email.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lombardo campaign says Reno office was vandalized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The gubernatorial campaign for Joe Lombardo says its Reno office was vandalized Wednesday morning. The Twitter account Team Lombardo posted a photo of a broken glass window at the Northern Nevada facility. "Our team won’t be deterred, but what disappointing behavior," the post states.
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

New 50-foot-tall showgirl signs installed on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brand-new 50-foot-tall showgirls have been installed on Las Vegas Boulevard. The city of Las Vegas says the showgirls will light up for the first time at dusk on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the corner of Main Street, near The STRAT. YESCO built the signs,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Body found in trunk of car confirmed to be of missing Arizona man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is releasing more information on the body found inside a trunk near the Las Vegas strip earlier this month. The man, identified as Amir Haggi, is confirmed to have been reported missing out of Arizona within the past couple of months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County to host 9/11 ceremony in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will host a 9/11 memorial event next weekend at the government center in downtown Las Vegas. The event will be held starting at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. It will feature the Las Vegas Multiagency Honor Guard and a ringing of the bell ceremony to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the terror attacks.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Body of missing North Las Vegas man found north of valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing 77-year-old North Las Vegas man was found last week outside of the Las Vegas valley. Clark F. Hall was reported missing from his home on June 18. His family said he had gone out for his regular walk in their neighborhood but didn’t return.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local mom raising awareness for overdose deaths

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's an issue concerning families, law enforcement, and communities: overdose deaths. The CDC reported a 15% increase nationwide and a 4% increase here in Nevada in the last year. A local mom lost her son to an overdose. She's doing something special to raise awareness:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas rent prices rise more than 16% in a year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The cost of rent in Las Vegas has jumped more than 16% over the past year. According to a new report from Zumper, the cost of a single-bedroom apartment averages about $1300, while two-bedroom apartments are just under $1600. While there are signs that rent...
LAS VEGAS, NV

