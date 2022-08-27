Mrs. Garnette Jones of Casper, Wyoming, passed away at the age 78 on August 24. She had been battling cancer for over 20 years and is now at home with our Lord. Garnette was the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Garnett Carney. Once her father had completed his service in the Marines, the family moved to Greeley, Colorado, then later to Riverton, Wyoming.

