Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

NCSD: ID scanning required for all campus visitors starting this year

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is implementing a new visitor management check-in system starting this year. According to an email sent out by the district on Tuesday evening, all visitors to schools or campuses will be required to use a valid driver’s license or passport when checking in, which will then be run through a national offender database.
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (8/30/22 – 8/31/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office educates community on fentanyl dangers

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In 2021, over 11,000 dosage units and almost 65 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in Wyoming. Last week, on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl. The NCSO has teamed up with partners from across the county for a four-week education campaign.
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/30/22–8/31/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news

Crews nearing containment on fire near Dave Johnston Power Plant

CASPER, Wyo — Crews have a fire northeast of the Dave Johnston Power Plant “pretty well contained,” Glenrock Fire Department Secretary Hummer Wicket told Oil City around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., started between the plant and the tank farm about...
oilcity.news

Bureau of Land Management to host 5 wild horse adoptions in September

CASPER, Wyo. — There will be five wild horse and burro adoption events in September, starting with a Saturday, Sept. 3 adoption at the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch, according to the Bureau of Land Management. A Friday, Sept. 2 planned adoption event at the Wheatland Off Range Corral...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Mural Project unveils Women of Wyoming piece off Center Street

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper has a new mural downtown off Center Street. The “Women of Wyoming” mural was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the artist, the mural is intended to foster inclusivity and positivity by honoring the strong, bold women of the Eastern Shoshone people.
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news

Bluepeak launches fiber internet service in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Fiber internet provider Bluepeak officially launched its service in Casper today following a $24 million investment to build a high-speed fiber network for nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in the city. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony in April after announcing its investment. Bluepeak is offering...
oilcity.news

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign continues through Labor Day weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been working with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol to lower the number of impaired drivers as summer winds down. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign started Aug. 19 and will continue through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Jones, Eckhart, Goodman

Mrs. Garnette Jones of Casper, Wyoming, passed away at the age 78 on August 24. She had been battling cancer for over 20 years and is now at home with our Lord. Garnette was the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Garnett Carney. Once her father had completed his service in the Marines, the family moved to Greeley, Colorado, then later to Riverton, Wyoming.
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper’s colorful new mural set for dedication on Tuesday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Muralist Koda Witsken is used to interruptions while she works. While working on the Casper Mural Project’s latest mural Friday afternoon, numerous passersby stopped to ask questions. One toddler earned a fist-bump. A couple of times, voices from across the street could be heard hollering, ‘It’s beautiful!'”
county17.com

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
