Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
NCSD: ID scanning required for all campus visitors starting this year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is implementing a new visitor management check-in system starting this year. According to an email sent out by the district on Tuesday evening, all visitors to schools or campuses will be required to use a valid driver’s license or passport when checking in, which will then be run through a national offender database.
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/30/22 – 8/31/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit closed for Labor Day; Tuesday requests due Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. A notice from the agency states both that the ASSIST and LINK services will not be operating and that there will be no dispatchers on duty to take ride requests. “If...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office educates community on fentanyl dangers
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In 2021, over 11,000 dosage units and almost 65 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in Wyoming. Last week, on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl. The NCSO has teamed up with partners from across the county for a four-week education campaign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/30/22–8/31/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Crews nearing containment on fire near Dave Johnston Power Plant
CASPER, Wyo — Crews have a fire northeast of the Dave Johnston Power Plant “pretty well contained,” Glenrock Fire Department Secretary Hummer Wicket told Oil City around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., started between the plant and the tank farm about...
oilcity.news
Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization seeks Western Gateway Corridor Study input
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input for the Western Gateway Corridor Study at the Casper Art Walk on Thursday, Sept. 1 between 4 and 8 p.m. A digital survey is also available for the public to provide input at https://bit.ly/WesternGateway. The purpose...
oilcity.news
Bureau of Land Management to host 5 wild horse adoptions in September
CASPER, Wyo. — There will be five wild horse and burro adoption events in September, starting with a Saturday, Sept. 3 adoption at the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch, according to the Bureau of Land Management. A Friday, Sept. 2 planned adoption event at the Wheatland Off Range Corral...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wildfire burns near Dave Johnston Power Plant on Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A wildfire is burning near the Dave Johnston Power Plant in Converse County on Wednesday afternoon. A person reached by phone at the Glenrock Police Department confirmed that the fire was in the vicinity of the plant. There have been no evacuations as of 3 p.m. at the plant, and emergency vehicles are on site.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Mural Project unveils Women of Wyoming piece off Center Street
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper has a new mural downtown off Center Street. The “Women of Wyoming” mural was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the artist, the mural is intended to foster inclusivity and positivity by honoring the strong, bold women of the Eastern Shoshone people.
oilcity.news
Monday filing deadline for independent candidates, school and fire district boards
CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for independent candidates seeking state office or some Natrona County offices. Natrona County offices include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Forms can be found here and may be...
oilcity.news
Traffic stop near Casper yields nearly 120 grams of suspected meth, three felony charges for defendant
CASPER, Wyo — A Nebraska resident faces three felony drug charges in Natrona County after a traffic stop on I-25 east of Casper on Sunday afternoon. Dillion Andrews, 29, was charged in circuit court Monday with possession of both methamphetamine and fentanyl in felony weights, as well as intent to distribute meth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Serve Wyoming invites you to take part in civic engagement training and service project September 8–9
Join us for a day of reflection and inspiration. Amy Salinas from On3Learn will be in Casper to conduct her civic engagement training on service and actionable response to need: “Considering Our Role in Community and Civic Life.”. The training is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tate...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Bluepeak launches fiber internet service in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Fiber internet provider Bluepeak officially launched its service in Casper today following a $24 million investment to build a high-speed fiber network for nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in the city. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony in April after announcing its investment. Bluepeak is offering...
oilcity.news
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign continues through Labor Day weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been working with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol to lower the number of impaired drivers as summer winds down. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign started Aug. 19 and will continue through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Jones, Eckhart, Goodman
Mrs. Garnette Jones of Casper, Wyoming, passed away at the age 78 on August 24. She had been battling cancer for over 20 years and is now at home with our Lord. Garnette was the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Garnett Carney. Once her father had completed his service in the Marines, the family moved to Greeley, Colorado, then later to Riverton, Wyoming.
oilcity.news
Wyoming riding heat wave into Labor Day weekend; Casper to see high near 90
CASPER, Wyo. — Don’t let the cool morning fool you: High pressure has settled into Wyoming and that will mean clear skies, dry conditions and hot temperatures into the Labor Day holiday weekend. “High pressure continues to build across the western US today, bringing some late summertime heat...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper’s colorful new mural set for dedication on Tuesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Muralist Koda Witsken is used to interruptions while she works. While working on the Casper Mural Project’s latest mural Friday afternoon, numerous passersby stopped to ask questions. One toddler earned a fist-bump. A couple of times, voices from across the street could be heard hollering, ‘It’s beautiful!'”
county17.com
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
Comments / 0