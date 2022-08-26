AG candidate Campbell meets with Northampton residents

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday at the Northampton Center for the Arts, candidate for Attorney General Andrea Campbell held a meet and greet.

The former Boston City Council member and American lawyer currently is in a three way race for the democratic nomination against Shannon Liss Riordan and Quentin Palfrey.

Friday’s meet and greet was all about meeting western Massachusetts voters and discussing what issues she would hope to address if elected. 22News spoke with Campbell about what she wants voters to know before Election Day.

“I’m working to earn the support of voters. I’m running a grass roots operation and I want folks to pay attention to that I will always be accountable to the people as a people’s lawyer. And that’s very distinct from the other opponents in the race so I hope to earn their support. This office can do a lot in addition to protecting our constitutional protections,” said Campbell.

Early voting begins Saturday as we quickly approach the primary elections on September 6th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.