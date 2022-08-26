Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Kilbourn apartment fire; Red Cross offers assistance
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross opened a disaster relief shelter at Redeemer Lutheran Church for people displaced Tuesday night, Aug. 30 by a fire at a multi-unit building near 26th and Kilbourn. Approximately 16 occupied units in the building were affected, with an anticipated impact on 20 residents. Wednesday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
4 injured in crash at Teutonia and Mill, 1 person ejected
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us one person was ejected from the vehicle and one person was brought to Children's Hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
New Berlin man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Pewaukee
A 29-year-old New Berlin man died after he lost control of his motorcycle, left the road and crashed Tuesday morning, authorities say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate crashes on I-41 NB near Center; 9 vehicles involved
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - All lanes have reopened on northbound I-41/US 45 near Center Street following two separate crashes Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. The two left lanes were temporarily blocked. Officials say nine vehicles are involved in the two separate crashes. One non-life threatening injury was reported. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have safely located a critically missing man. There was concern after Robert Jefferson was last seen on Aug. 30 near Medford and Custer around 10 a.m. He is believed to be traveling on foot. Robert Jefferson is described as a male, black,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Lake Michigan search, report of 'child on log'
A report of a child on a log in Lake Michigan in Port Washington Tuesday, Aug. 30 sent first responders to South Beach Park. As of 8 p.m., the search was suspended, and officials said it would not resume unless new information warranted it.
CBS 58
Owners and neighbors react to tragic drowning of 6-year-old at Bear Paw Beach
CALEDNOIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors said it was a lot quieter than normal after a 6-year-old drowned here at Bear Paw Beach off of 7 Mile Road Saturday night. Normally this time of year, they say music and fun can be heard on the surrounding streets. Today, on Aug. 28, while campers seemed to still be using Jellystone Campgrounds, Bear Paw Beach was closed to the public.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boat takes on water on Lake Michigan near Oak Creek; two rescued
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Two people were rescued from a boat that was taking on water while out on Lake Michigan Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. Shortly before 8 a.m. the South Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a 911 call for the report of a boat taking on water two miles off the Lake Michigan Coastline, near Bender Park in Oak Creek.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
seehafernews.com
Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Family Dollar in Fond du Lac
The suspect involved in a weekend shooting at a Family Dollar store in Fond du Lac has been apprehended. Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department had responded to the store in the 500 block of West Johnson Street just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting involving two vehicles.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 hurt in Beaver Dam crash, including 2 children
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Four people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles in Beaver Dam in Dodge County Tuesday, Aug. 30. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near County Highway A and Ollinger Road. Sheriff's officials said a man, 52, was headed north on County Highway A in a...
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin catalytic converter thefts, Milwaukee residents arrested
Three men from Milwaukee are accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a New Berlin man's Prius. Fortunately, he had researched how to deter thieves, and when they saw what the underside of his vehicle looked like, they took off running.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Man dies in shooting near 40th and Florist, suspect in custody
The Milwaukee Police department responded to the area of 40th and Florist for a shooting just after 7:00pm Sunday
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash
MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
