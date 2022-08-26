ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Deer, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Kilbourn apartment fire; Red Cross offers assistance

MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross opened a disaster relief shelter at Redeemer Lutheran Church for people displaced Tuesday night, Aug. 30 by a fire at a multi-unit building near 26th and Kilbourn. Approximately 16 occupied units in the building were affected, with an anticipated impact on 20 residents. Wednesday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate crashes on I-41 NB near Center; 9 vehicles involved

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - All lanes have reopened on northbound I-41/US 45 near Center Street following two separate crashes Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. The two left lanes were temporarily blocked. Officials say nine vehicles are involved in the two separate crashes. One non-life threatening injury was reported. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have safely located a critically missing man. There was concern after Robert Jefferson was last seen on Aug. 30 near Medford and Custer around 10 a.m. He is believed to be traveling on foot. Robert Jefferson is described as a male, black,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Owners and neighbors react to tragic drowning of 6-year-old at Bear Paw Beach

CALEDNOIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors said it was a lot quieter than normal after a 6-year-old drowned here at Bear Paw Beach off of 7 Mile Road Saturday night. Normally this time of year, they say music and fun can be heard on the surrounding streets. Today, on Aug. 28, while campers seemed to still be using Jellystone Campgrounds, Bear Paw Beach was closed to the public.
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boat takes on water on Lake Michigan near Oak Creek; two rescued

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Two people were rescued from a boat that was taking on water while out on Lake Michigan Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. Shortly before 8 a.m. the South Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a 911 call for the report of a boat taking on water two miles off the Lake Michigan Coastline, near Bender Park in Oak Creek.
OAK CREEK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Family Dollar in Fond du Lac

The suspect involved in a weekend shooting at a Family Dollar store in Fond du Lac has been apprehended. Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department had responded to the store in the 500 block of West Johnson Street just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting involving two vehicles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 hurt in Beaver Dam crash, including 2 children

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Four people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles in Beaver Dam in Dodge County Tuesday, Aug. 30. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near County Highway A and Ollinger Road. Sheriff's officials said a man, 52, was headed north on County Highway A in a...
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash

MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
MILWAUKEE, WI

