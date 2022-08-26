CALEDNOIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors said it was a lot quieter than normal after a 6-year-old drowned here at Bear Paw Beach off of 7 Mile Road Saturday night. Normally this time of year, they say music and fun can be heard on the surrounding streets. Today, on Aug. 28, while campers seemed to still be using Jellystone Campgrounds, Bear Paw Beach was closed to the public.

