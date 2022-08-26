ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Counties with the most seniors in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas Gas Regulator Adopts Weatherization Rules Ahead of Winter

(Bloomberg) -- Texas’s top oil and natural gas regulator adopted a new set of weatherization rules more than a year and a half after a deadly winter storm hit the state and left millions without power for days and left more than 200 people dead. The three elected Republican...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hardin, TX
Local
Texas Government
Jefferson County, TX
Government
City
Beaumont, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
MySanAntonio

Crist leaving US House to focus on Florida governor race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist submitted his resignation from Congress on Wednesday to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist said in a phone interview Wednesday that his resignation would be effective at the end of the day. He noted...
FLORIDA STATE
MySanAntonio

Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy