East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’

eastidahonews.com
Small Town Spotlight: New company fills hole in fresh dressing market
RIGBY — During a discussion in February, two local families came to the unanimous conclusion that eastern Idaho lacked fresh dressing options. Three months later, Granny’s Fresh Dressings and Dips was born. Granny’s, run by Mitch and Tara Chapple and Ryan and Autumn Kamachi, produces fresh, preservative-free ranch...
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to participate in several events at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Who’s ready for Indian Relays, the parade, food, rides and more?! The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts this Friday, Sept. 2, with the State Fair Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the National Indian Relay Races on Sunday (pari-mutuel races start at noon), Monday, Thursday (no pari-mutuel races, get into races free), Friday and Saturday with National Championships. Highlights for this year’s National Indian Relays include a...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Sit down for some of Grandpa’s Southern BBQ
Tomorrow morning, pitmaster Lloyd Westbrook will fire up the smokers at Grandpa’s Southern BBQ in Idaho Falls. His wife, Loretta, will start mixing up cornbread and by 11:00 am people will start streaming in for baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, gumbo, red beans, rice and peach cobbler.
Heat wave to hit East Idaho this week, likely to last through Labor Day weekend
The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week. The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period. Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for...
1 dead after Extended Stay Pocatello shooting
Chubbuck Police officers responded to the Pocatello Extended Stay in Chubbuck at 291 W. Burnside Tuesday around 11:26 p.m. for the report of an adult male who had been shot. The post 1 dead after Extended Stay Pocatello shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
Blackfoot gears up for Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair will note its 120th anniversary when the gates open this week. The fair, which runs Friday through Sept. 10, will have the theme “Celebrating 120 Years of Food and Fun.” Getting things started on Friday will be multi-platinum singer Andy Grammer. His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good,” platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).” ...
Post Register
Construction work to remove Idaho Falls railroad crossings begins
A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing. Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
Idaho Man Sentenced for Breaking Ribs, Face and Hands of Woman
FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man will spend a little more than three years behind bars for an attack on a woman that left her with a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones. Following a jury trial, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to his victim on January 7, this year, according to U.S Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, Aguilar had barricaded the door to a home on the Fort Hall Reservation to keep the woman from leaving. Aguilar, who had been using heroin, used a dog leash to hit the victim and repeatedly beat the woman, resulting in a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to her face, ribs, and hand. The assault happened over the course of several hours until Aguilar went to sleep allowing the woman to escape the home and call the police. Aguilar will spend three years on supervised release once he serves his prison term.
eastidahonews.com
Man killed in Bingham County crash, passenger flown to hospital
BINGHAM COUNTY — A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County.
New middle school coming to Chubbuck
A groundbreaking ceremony at the new Alpine Academy Charter School will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at 1195 Alpine Avenue in Chubbuck. The post New middle school coming to Chubbuck appeared first on Local News 8.
Local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello identified, family launches fundraiser for funeral expenses
POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said. Idaho State Police said Dallin Overmeyer, 25, of Pocatello, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash. ...
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
eastidahonews.com
Happy birthday, Yellowstone! Here are 10 of our most memorable stories from the park
This year is the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, and over the decades, millions of memories have been created there. Spanning 3,500 miles and covering parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, Yellowstone’s popularity has grown in recent years. In 2021, 4.8 million people visited the park, making it the busiest year on record.
Local firefighter injured in blaze that destroys house, car and 1,200 pounds of hay
An Idaho Falls firefighter was transported to the hospital after minor injuries sustained while fighting a fire that destroyed a home and 1,200 pounds of hay, according to a press release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. According to the press release, the Idaho Falls Fire Department initially received a call on Sunday afternoon about a vehicle fire about 4 feet away from a house. IFFD was the first to arrive at the scene while the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office came to assist with traffic...
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service predicting ‘near record heat’ in eastern Idaho this week
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a heat advisory this week as “potentially, record-breaking” heat makes its way to eastern Idaho. The heat wave will begin Tuesday and is expected to last into the weekend. The average daily high will approach 100...
eastidahonews.com
Event planned to focus on overdose awareness and providing hope
IDAHO FALLS — A nonprofit organization is spreading overdose awareness Wednesday with a candlelight vigil to remember those who have died from addiction. They want to spread a positive message of hope and recognize people in recovery. Soldiers of Hope—Idaho Falls founder Kathleen Chin-Abood and her husband, co-founder Allen...
kidnewsradio.com
National Cinema Day: Watch movies for just $3 this Saturday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Movie theaters across the country are participating in “National Cinema Day,” where movies are just $3. Paramount Theaters, Centre Twin, Blackfoot Movie Mill and Regal Edwards Grand Teton are a few theaters participating in the area. For the $3 ticket price, attendees...
eastidahonews.com
William P “Doc”, Bill Rogers
William P. “Bill”, “Doc” Rogers died of cancer on August 20, 2022 at the age of 86 while under Hospice care in Ashland, OR. Dr. Rogers received a BS degree from Louisiana State University in1957 and a DVM degree with honors from Texas A&M University in 1964. He and his family moved to Idaho Falls, ID in 1970 where he owned and operated Rogers Pet Clinic. He and Dr. Brad Francis formed a partnership in 1990 and built Countryside Veterinary Hospital in 1992 where Bill practiced until retirement.
Downard Funeral Home owner arrested on 63 misdemeanor charges
POCATELLO — The owner and director of Downard Funeral Home has been arrested and faces 63 misdemeanor charges for violating the Idaho Mortician’s Code of Conduct, according to a news release from the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Pocatello Police Department. Lance Peck, 47, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as he was arriving at his Pocatello home, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. ...
