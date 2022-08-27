Read full article on original website
Treat of the Day: Association of Former Students to host Kickoff Concert for opening of Aggie Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Association of Former Students is celebrating the opening of Aggie Park on Friday. Aggie Park is 20 acres in the heart of campus to be used for studying, relaxation, tailgating, entertainment, and recreation for students, former students, visitors to campus, and the local community. The new park is located next to Kyle Field between the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Student Services Building.
Bryan Vikings on the road at Huntsville for week two
The Bryan Vikings are coming off a 67 point performance against Waller in week one. The Vikings were led by quarterback Malcom Gooden. He threw four first half touchdowns, rushed for a pair of scores and had almost 300 yards through the air. This week Ricky Tullos’ squad heads to...
Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week One
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Cambell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week One and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated comes in at No. 3 after beating Huntsville 38-13 in their season opener. College Station comes in at No. 10 after falling to Lovejoy 52-27.
Brazos Christian volleyball sweeps St. Joseph
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat St. Joseph 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym. Cate Wright had 15 kills and Emily Angerer had 30 Assists and 5 kills. Diana Reilly had 5 kills and 5 digs. Brazos Christian will be on the road at...
Cross Country season openes at Cowboy Preview
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams open the 2022 season Thursday morning at the Cowboy Preview on the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course. The men’s 5k race begins at 8 am, followed by the women’s 3k race at 8:30 am. Live...
Aggieland Outfitters shares gameday must-haves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the Aggie football season is only three days away, and there are a few things you should have on your checklist before heading to the tailgate and Kyle Field. Aggieland Outfitters joined BVTM Wednesday to give some recommendations ahead of Saturday’s game.
Drippy, rainy Monday ends with a brilliant Brazos Valley double rainbow
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A spectacular end to an otherwise cloudy, dreary, soggy day for parts of the Brazos Valley. Monday evening featured a brilliant double rainbow on the eastern skyline of Bryan and College Station. Many residents took notice (and pictures) in the 7 p.m. hour as the sun hit a decaying Grimes County shower at a perfect 42° angle. Easily a top 5 rainbow of the year in the Brazos Valley!
For the second time, the Brazos Valley just experienced the hottest summer ever recorded
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - August 31st closes the book on what is known as “Meteorological Summer.” June, July, and August brought the Brazos Valley and Texas record heat, numerous triple-digit days, well-above-average nights and afternoons, and very little rainfall. Until this year, 2011 was the high bar for summer heat and drought conditions...but that has officially changed.
Fisher confirms King is starting quarterback, but “comfortable” with all three under center
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed during Monday’s press conference that Haynes King will be the starting quarterback for the Aggies’ season opener against Sam Houston. Fisher also noted that Max Johnson will be the backup QB with Conner Weigman third...
Aggies not overlooking Sam Houston, Bearkats ready to prove themselves
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and Sam Houston football kick off their season this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Kyle Field. It will be the 13th meeting between the Aggies and Bearkats, with Texas A&M a perfect 12-0 all-time in the series. Despite the success against Sam Houston,...
Toy store owner shares after-school activity recommendations
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Now that the kids are back in school, you may be thinking of some afterschool activities for them that blend learning and fun. The owner of Learning Express Toys of College Station, Bridget Mais, joined BVTM Monday to share some recommendations. For at-home reading, Jellycat books...
Aggies hit the road to battle the Fighting Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to five matches when they battle the Illinois Fighting Illini in Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest at the recently minted Demirjian Park, opened in 2021. The Aggies are coming off a 2-1 victory...
Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan. By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station...
Several Brazos Valley roadways undergoing construction a part of 10 year transportation plan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan District of the Texas Department of Transportation will be starting construction on major projects soon. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday the adoption of the TxDOT 2023 Unified Transportation Program which will spend $85 billion across Texas improving roadways over the next 10 years. Of...
More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thunderstorms rolling through the area caused over 500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers to lose power. BTU said crews are already responding to restore power, but haven’t released an estimated time frame for when power will return. The outages seem to be affecting neighborhoods between N Texas Avenue and Highway 6. For the BTU outage map, click here.
Brazos & area counties lift Burn Bans as rain returns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally hot and dry summer, late August rainfall has helped to ease wildfire concerns across the Brazos Valley. As of Tuesday morning, Brazos County commissioners agreed to lift the existing burn ban in the county. Over the past week, half of the 16 counties in the area have elected to do the same.
Police and paramedics sat: Northgate is getting more dangerous
Police and firefighters put together an extensive data-driven report relaying how first responders have been seeing an uptick in arrests and injuries in the Northgate area over the past three years.
New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
Student loan relief applications expected to be available in October
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After the Biden Administration announced it would be forgiving millions of dollars of student loan debt, the nation was left looking for more details. Delisa Falks, the Assistant Vice President of Scholarships and Financial Aid and Aggie One Stop at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to share what information has been released that borrowers should know.
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Last week Christopher Williams was sentenced to life in prison by the 272nd District Jury. Williams’s sentence followed his conviction on Wednesday for Burglary of a Habitation with Attempted Sexual Assault.
