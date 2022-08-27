COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Association of Former Students is celebrating the opening of Aggie Park on Friday. Aggie Park is 20 acres in the heart of campus to be used for studying, relaxation, tailgating, entertainment, and recreation for students, former students, visitors to campus, and the local community. The new park is located next to Kyle Field between the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Student Services Building.

