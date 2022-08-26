Read full article on original website
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Veterans group to discuss ‘homeless problem’ at Historical Plaza
Recent visits through the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall are becoming more disturbing to some Santa Clarita residents who are alarmed by what they’re seeing in a place that is supposed to be a solemn tribute to those who have sacrificed for their country. Rick Barker, a...
Santa Clarita gives residents an opportunity to dispose of tires for free
The city of Santa Clarita collaborated with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps to host a free tire collection event on Saturday. The event took place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot and started at 9 a.m. The event was...
New sheriff’s station, community center awarded LEED certification
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. The new SCV Sheriff’s Station is a 46,000-square-foot facility on Golden Valley Road that opened in 2021. When...
Santa Clarita Elks to host veterans, first responders appreciation day
Community members are invited to join in expressing gratitude for veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines & Corpsmen Association. On Saturday, Oct. 8, you can head out to the...
SCV sheriff’s deputies hold memorial for fallen colleague
Over 20 years after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian was killed in Stevenson Ranch in the line of duty, his former colleagues and family continued to keep his memory alive on Wednesday. Near the location of where he was shot and killed, on the...
Former sheriff’s station put to use
Deputies working on site as part of Metrolink security contract. A small portable building at the former Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia is being put to new use. According to Capt. Justin Diez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, passersby might think the old...
Board of Supervisors extends support to restaurants in unincorporated communities
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to extend all conditional use permits issued to restaurants in the unincorporated communities by 18 months. The motion authored by 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger secured further support for restaurateurs “deeply impacted” by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the height of the pandemic in 2019-2021, at various times, restaurants could only operate on a takeout or delivery basis, and indoor dining was only allowed with a limited capacity.
Hart district seeks Measure SA oversight committee members
The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. These members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms. The committee is looking for one member to serve in the “Hart District...
Castaic brush fire jams I-5, forces evacuations
A brush fire broke out in Castaic on Wednesday, burning in light brush near Interstate 5 and Lake Hughes Road, prompting closures of Interstate 5 in both directions and an evacuation order for the Paradise Ranch Estates. The fire was first reported at approximately 12:01 p.m. Initial reports indicated that...
Fundraiser under way for family of driver who died in San Francisquito collision
The family of Spencer Thomas, one of three fatalities from a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road, has raised beyond their goal of $15,000 for funeral expenses. “I am raising funds to help pay for my brother, Spencer’s passing,” Jamie Doerbecker wrote on the GoFundMe. “My hope is...
Hart district to host Safe Schools Discussion Wednesday
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host its Safe School Discussion to inform community members of its safety protocols on Wednesday. The Hart district invites parents, students, and community members to join them Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Activities Center, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Pwky.
Board of Supervisors to levy taxes for voter-approved Measure E bonds
In 2016, SCV residents passed a bond measure to fund Santa Clarita Community College District projects. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to levy taxes for the payment of Measure E bonds and to direct the Auditor-Controller of the county to place these taxes on the tax roll beginning in the fiscal year of 2023-24.
Garbage truck catches fire in Saugus
A garbage truck caught fire in Saugus on Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Fire Department, the department received a call regarding a large vehicle fire on Plum Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:18...
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms and narcotics
A Canyon Country resident was arrested as a convicted felon in possession of firearms and narcotics on Tuesday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station, in an e-mail to The Signal, “SCV deputies with the Crime Impact Team...
Acton truck driver is the real wheel
An Acton FedEx truck driver with 1 million accident-free miles behind him competed in the annual American Trucking Associations’ 85th National Truck Driving and Step Van Driving Championships last week at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The competition, according to the ATA website, sees the top professional truck...
School districts discuss Public Health’s COVID-19 updated procedures
As Santa Clarita Valley school districts enter their second month of school, district officials continue to review and implement updated COVID-19 safety protocols set by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “As we opened our schools, we were able to open them very differently this year,” said Michelle...
LASD to honor deputy who died in fatal shootout in Stevenson Ranch
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies will stand guard at Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian’s memorial located at Poe and Stevenson Ranch parkways for a 24-hour watch, and hold a memorial ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the same location. “Deputy Kuredjian tragically lost his life after...
Two men accused of committing crimes in SCV return to court
Two men accused of committing crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court last week, receiving future dates to appear before a judge once again. A Pacoima man accused of killing his friend he met while both were in rehab together returned to court on Friday. David Alonso Figueroa,...
Coroner identifies 2 of 3 killed in crash; CHP releases additional details
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified two of the three men who died Sunday afternoon in a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road. Killed in the crash were Santa Clarita resident Spencer Thomas, 28, Glendale resident Shane Rivera, 41, and a Valencia...
Valencia beats Quartz Hill 46-13 in home opener
Valencia High School’s offense showed no mercy in its 43-13 victory over Quartz Hill, gaining an early lead in the first half and never letting go. Quarterback Trey Erickson and wide receiver Brandon Boateng seemed locked in with one another, with Boateng passing to Erickson seven times, twice for touchdowns, before the second string was brought it.
