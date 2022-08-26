ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

New sheriff’s station, community center awarded LEED certification

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. The new SCV Sheriff’s Station is a 46,000-square-foot facility on Golden Valley Road that opened in 2021. When...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita Elks to host veterans, first responders appreciation day

Community members are invited to join in expressing gratitude for veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines & Corpsmen Association. On Saturday, Oct. 8, you can head out to the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

SCV sheriff’s deputies hold memorial for fallen colleague

Over 20 years after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian was killed in Stevenson Ranch in the line of duty, his former colleagues and family continued to keep his memory alive on Wednesday. Near the location of where he was shot and killed, on the...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Former sheriff’s station put to use

Deputies working on site as part of Metrolink security contract. A small portable building at the former Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia is being put to new use. According to Capt. Justin Diez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, passersby might think the old...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Board of Supervisors extends support to restaurants in unincorporated communities

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to extend all conditional use permits issued to restaurants in the unincorporated communities by 18 months. The motion authored by 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger secured further support for restaurateurs “deeply impacted” by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the height of the pandemic in 2019-2021, at various times, restaurants could only operate on a takeout or delivery basis, and indoor dining was only allowed with a limited capacity.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Hart district seeks Measure SA oversight committee members

The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. These members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms. The committee is looking for one member to serve in the “Hart District...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Castaic brush fire jams I-5, forces evacuations

A brush fire broke out in Castaic on Wednesday, burning in light brush near Interstate 5 and Lake Hughes Road, prompting closures of Interstate 5 in both directions and an evacuation order for the Paradise Ranch Estates. The fire was first reported at approximately 12:01 p.m. Initial reports indicated that...
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

Hart district to host Safe Schools Discussion Wednesday

The William S. Hart Union High School District will host its Safe School Discussion to inform community members of its safety protocols on Wednesday. The Hart district invites parents, students, and community members to join them Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Activities Center, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Pwky.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Board of Supervisors to levy taxes for voter-approved Measure E bonds

In 2016, SCV residents passed a bond measure to fund Santa Clarita Community College District projects. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to levy taxes for the payment of Measure E bonds and to direct the Auditor-Controller of the county to place these taxes on the tax roll beginning in the fiscal year of 2023-24.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Garbage truck catches fire in Saugus

A garbage truck caught fire in Saugus on Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Fire Department, the department received a call regarding a large vehicle fire on Plum Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:18...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Acton truck driver is the real wheel

An Acton FedEx truck driver with 1 million accident-free miles behind him competed in the annual American Trucking Associations’ 85th National Truck Driving and Step Van Driving Championships last week at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The competition, according to the ATA website, sees the top professional truck...
ACTON, CA
signalscv.com

Two men accused of committing crimes in SCV return to court

Two men accused of committing crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court last week, receiving future dates to appear before a judge once again. A Pacoima man accused of killing his friend he met while both were in rehab together returned to court on Friday. David Alonso Figueroa,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Valencia beats Quartz Hill 46-13 in home opener

Valencia High School’s offense showed no mercy in its 43-13 victory over Quartz Hill, gaining an early lead in the first half and never letting go. Quarterback Trey Erickson and wide receiver Brandon Boateng seemed locked in with one another, with Boateng passing to Erickson seven times, twice for touchdowns, before the second string was brought it.
QUARTZ HILL, CA

