ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Oregonian

Jesuit girls soccer rolls Woodburn 7-0 in season opener

To begin its season, the Jesuit girls soccer team shut out the reigning Class 4A champion Woodburn Bulldogs 7-0. Woodburn recently made the move back up to Class 5A and the Mid-Willamette Conference after back-to-back 4A championships in 2019 and 2021. The Bulldogs spent the past four years competing in 4A, and even battled 5A teams during the COVID-affected 2020 season.
WOODBURN, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy