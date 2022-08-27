Read full article on original website
Oregon Class 6A girls soccer 2022 season preview: Who is ready to take over the Central Valley Conference?
With the Bend schools moving down the Class 5A this year, the Central Valley Conference has a whole new look. Reigning district champion Bend is gone, so which team is going to step up to take over the conference?
Oregon Class 6A girls soccer 2022 season preview: Reigning state champion Grant looks to remain on top of Portland Interscholastic League
Home to reigning state champion Grant, the Portland Interscholastic League is not going to be a walk in the park. The Generals are retooled and ready to go. But teams like Lincoln, Wells and Roosevelt are all setting their sights on the champs. Can anyone step up to the challenge?
Stronger, more physical Sheldon looks to rejoin the level of Oregon’s elite football teams
After a pair of second-round exits in the last two 6A playoff seasons, the Sheldon Irish hope that a return to the upper echelon of Oregon high school football is imminent. But to get there, the Irish are going to have to bring a physicality that’s been missing in recent years, according to head coach Josh Line.
Oregon Class 6A girls soccer 2022 season preview: Lake Oswego the early favorites in the Three Rivers League
The Lake Oswego girls soccer team was a machine in 2021. The Lakers’ only loss on the season came in the state quarterfinals, losing in penalty kicks to Sunset. Can the Lakers make another deep run in the playoffs this fall? Or can another team in the Three Rivers League step up to the plate?
Oregon Class 6A girls soccer 2022 season preview: Beaverton and Jesuit remain the top dogs in a loaded Metro League
At the end of last season, the Metro League had No. 1 Jesuit, No. 5 Beaverton and No. 7 Sunset all headed to the playoffs, and two of the final eight teams in the state quarterfinals. Beaverton made it all the way to the state championship game before falling to...
Jesuit girls soccer rolls Woodburn 7-0 in season opener
To begin its season, the Jesuit girls soccer team shut out the reigning Class 4A champion Woodburn Bulldogs 7-0. Woodburn recently made the move back up to Class 5A and the Mid-Willamette Conference after back-to-back 4A championships in 2019 and 2021. The Bulldogs spent the past four years competing in 4A, and even battled 5A teams during the COVID-affected 2020 season.
Silverton looks to new coach Dan Lever to lead Foxes after winning 5A football state title last year
Last season, Dan Lever led Tualatin to a berth in the OSAA 6A football state championship game, and Silverton won the 5A football state championship. Lever now takes the helm at Silverton, which could mean continued success for the Foxes.
Oregon Class 6A boys soccer 2022 season preview: Addition of Willamette to shake up Southwest Conference
The South Eugene Axe were the top of the class in 2021, rolling through the regular season and making it all the way to the state quarterfinals before losing in penalty kicks to West Linn. The Axe are poised to be strong again this year, but a wrench has been...
