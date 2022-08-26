Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks and Naomi Expected to Make Their WWE Soon Very Soon
It would appear that WWE fans won’t have to hold their breath for too much longer before Sasha Banks and Naomi make their way back to the company. PWMania.com previously reported that Banks and Naomi had agreed to return to the company with Triple H taking over creative duties. Before bringing them back to television, WWE has been waiting for the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament to finish so they can determine the winners.
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael
Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
Top AEW Star Wants Dream Match With Brock Lesnar
Since the beginning of All Elite Wrestling current TNT Champion Wardlow has been one of the stars to watch, and there are a number of potential dream matches that he could end up having in the years to come. Recently Wardlow appeared on the Zaslow Show and he made it clear that he thinks a match with Brock Lesnar would draw big money.
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
WWE Crowns New Women’s Tag Team Champions on Monday Night Raw After Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout
And just like that, we have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (accompanied by Bayley) on this week’s Monday Night Raw during the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. The titles were vacated earlier this year when previous champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on the May 16 edition of Monday Night Raw after taking issue with the outcome of a planned main event. Veteran announcer Michael Cole revealed on the May 20 edition of Friday Night SmackDown that the pair had been suspended indefinitely, and that there will...
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Discusses Roman Reigns Losing His Titles
No more? We are coming up on the two year mark of Roman Reigns being WWE Universal Champion, which is the longest World Title reign since Hulk Hogan in the 1980s. That is the kind of reign that has almost never been approached in WWE history and the question has become just how much longer it can go. However, it seems like things might be coming to an end.
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Futures
Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles
Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back in May and ever since then fans have been waiting to see if they could return to the company. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H took over creative it’s been expected that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions would be making a comeback at some point.
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
Indy Star Appears for WWE and AEW on the Same Night
On Monday night, history was made when Katie Arquette appeared on programming for both AEW and WWE at the same time. The Local Competitor Twitter account pointed out that on this week’s episode of RAW, she used the ring name Katie Arks while competing alongside Dani Mo and Kay Sparks in a squash match against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The match ended in a loss for the three of them. Additionally, she was defeated by Serena Deeb on the previously taped episode of Dark: Elevation.
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
