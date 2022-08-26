ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Viewpoint: Why the ChristianaCare-Crozier deal fell through

Author sees chance of Delaware hospital system being acquired by Highmark. The second week of August 2022, the planned take-over of the Crozer Health (four hospitals in Delaware County, PA) by ChristianaCare (three hospitals, outpatient & other services in Delaware and Maryland) fell apart. The News Journal asked what happened,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
delawaretoday.com

These Home Improvements Add Value to Your Delaware Home

If you’re planning on reselling your Delaware home, experts recommend these home improvement choices to get the largest return. Investing in a chef’s kitchen makes sense if you love to cook, enjoy entertaining and plan to stay in your home for a few years. But if you expect...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, DE
Business
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
Local
Delaware Business
moneytalksnews.com

This Gas Station Is Now Offering 15 Cents Off Per Gallon

Wawa customers can take advantage of a new fuel discount available now through Oct. 30, the chain announced Tuesday. To qualify, drivers first need to register for Wawa Rewards, a free loyalty program. Then they’ll need to take these steps:. Download the Wawa App. Link a credit card to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware

Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Labor Day travel expected to return to pre-Covid levels

As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, travelers are expected to take to the roadways despite high gas prices. AAA expects the Labor Day holiday weekend travel volume to return to near pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday weekends earlier this summer. AAA...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Management#Change Management#Building Maintenance#Senior Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Army Veteran
delawarepublic.org

Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program

The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave

For the first time since fall 2020, Delaware teachers will not be granted paid COVID-19 leave.  That means they have to use their normal sick leave if they or a family member gets sick. “The argument can be made that we’re further away from the craziness of COVID, so I get it,” said Jennifer Saunders, who’s taught in Red Clay ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Everett Meredith reopens after 2 years without a home

The Crusaders of Everett Meredith Middle School finally have a home to call their own. For the past two years, they’ve moved around as the Appoquinimink School District destroyed the original 1929 building and rebuilt it in the same location on Broad Street in Middletown. Wednesday at 6 p.m. officials will cut the ribbon to celebrate the school opening this ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WMDT.com

Early voting beigns for Delaware primary

DELAWARE- Wednesday was the first of 10 days of early voting in Delaware, with sights early voting sites opening at 11 am and running till 7 pm for the first 5 days, and transitioning to 7 am to 7 pm hours for the last 5 days prior to an election.
DELAWARE STATE
wjbr.com

Delaware’s Favorite Fast-Food & Burger Bite

Fast-food restaurants have been the home of simple dates for decades. Whether you’re rolling through a drive-through to grab some dinner on the go or sitting down for a proper happy meal with your partner, fast food can create some of the most memorable moments of your time together.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs

Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy