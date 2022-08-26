Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Viewpoint: Why the ChristianaCare-Crozier deal fell through
Author sees chance of Delaware hospital system being acquired by Highmark. The second week of August 2022, the planned take-over of the Crozer Health (four hospitals in Delaware County, PA) by ChristianaCare (three hospitals, outpatient & other services in Delaware and Maryland) fell apart. The News Journal asked what happened,...
delawaretoday.com
These Home Improvements Add Value to Your Delaware Home
If you’re planning on reselling your Delaware home, experts recommend these home improvement choices to get the largest return. Investing in a chef’s kitchen makes sense if you love to cook, enjoy entertaining and plan to stay in your home for a few years. But if you expect...
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moneytalksnews.com
This Gas Station Is Now Offering 15 Cents Off Per Gallon
Wawa customers can take advantage of a new fuel discount available now through Oct. 30, the chain announced Tuesday. To qualify, drivers first need to register for Wawa Rewards, a free loyalty program. Then they’ll need to take these steps:. Download the Wawa App. Link a credit card to...
finehomesandliving.com
Reasons Why Buying A House In Middletown Delaware A Great Post-Retirement Plan
If you're getting close to your retirement age and searching for the best locations to live the rest of your life in tranquility, retiring inMiddletown, Delaware,will be a great idea. Middletown is a small town in New Castle County, Delaware, with a population of 24,056. Thomas Jefferson - the third...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Labor Day travel expected to return to pre-Covid levels
As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, travelers are expected to take to the roadways despite high gas prices. AAA expects the Labor Day holiday weekend travel volume to return to near pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday weekends earlier this summer. AAA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawarepublic.org
Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave
For the first time since fall 2020, Delaware teachers will not be granted paid COVID-19 leave. That means they have to use their normal sick leave if they or a family member gets sick. “The argument can be made that we’re further away from the craziness of COVID, so I get it,” said Jennifer Saunders, who’s taught in Red Clay ... Read More
Everett Meredith reopens after 2 years without a home
The Crusaders of Everett Meredith Middle School finally have a home to call their own. For the past two years, they’ve moved around as the Appoquinimink School District destroyed the original 1929 building and rebuilt it in the same location on Broad Street in Middletown. Wednesday at 6 p.m. officials will cut the ribbon to celebrate the school opening this ... Read More
WBOC
Delaware Division of Public Health Launches New Fentanyl Test Strip Distribution
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response on Monday announced it will begin including fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits it distributes to the public. The effort is part of a harm-reduction strategy aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Early voting beigns for Delaware primary
DELAWARE- Wednesday was the first of 10 days of early voting in Delaware, with sights early voting sites opening at 11 am and running till 7 pm for the first 5 days, and transitioning to 7 am to 7 pm hours for the last 5 days prior to an election.
wraltechwire.com
Startup Spotlight: VCs representing $500M are coming to Wilmington – here are 3 chances to meet them
WILMINGTON – What are you doing for the next three months to find the fuel your startup needs to grow in uncertain times in the economy?. It is time to go to the beach. No, not for your end of summer vacation now that the kids are back in school, but to meet venture capital sources.
wjbr.com
Delaware’s Favorite Fast-Food & Burger Bite
Fast-food restaurants have been the home of simple dates for decades. Whether you’re rolling through a drive-through to grab some dinner on the go or sitting down for a proper happy meal with your partner, fast food can create some of the most memorable moments of your time together.
WMDT.com
Black history will be more incorporated into Del. public school curriculum this year
DELAWARE – As students return to the classroom this fall, Black k-12 public and charter school students in Delaware can expect to see more of themselves in the lessons they learn. House Bill 198, recently signed by Governor John Carney, requires Black history to be infused into all areas of curriculum in those schools.
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
STSS Race Day at Georgetown: Blast at the Beach Storylines, Stars & Sleepers
GEORGETOWN, DE – It’s Race Day at the Beach!. For the first time in more than one month, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco goes green. Tonight, the stars of the STSS take on a familiar venue in Georgetown Speedway for the...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
‘Blast at the Beach’ Short Track Super Series Event Postponed to Wednesday, August 31
GEORGETOWN, DE – Postponed. Race fans in Georgetown will have to wait one more day for the ninth annual Melon 1 & Sussex Diesel ‘Blast at the Beach’ has been postponed to Wednesday, August 31 at Georgetown Speedway. A forecast of strong storms with damaging winds rolling...
Comments / 2