President Biden has announced that the federal government will forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans making less than $125,000 annually as well as extend the student loan repayment moratorium. This plan is estimated to cost taxpayers $330 billion and should be seen as the most unfair, outrageous, and disgraceful decision in many years. The president is telling Americans that they do not have to bear any responsibility for their voluntary obligations in borrowing money or going into debt. His proposal is also regressive and inflationary, and possibly unconstitutional.
EXCLUSIVE: Americans who work in the U.S. oil industry heavily criticized President Biden's $500 billion student loan handout, characterizing it as the latest attack on them by the administration. Oil workers argued it was unfair for them and other working-class taxpayers to fund the handout, which would potentially benefit Americans...
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican attorneys general and corporate advocacy groups are exploring ways to sue the Biden administration over its newly announced plan to cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for most borrowers, hoping the conservative-packed U.S. judiciary will strike down the executive action and deny badly needed relief to around 40 million people.
Critics have argued student loan cancellation is costly and unfair, but many borrowers disagree: "I'm also a taxpayer."
The co-founder of a Philadelphia charter school called out the hypocrisy from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who publicly opposed school choice in Pennsylvania while sending his own children to expensive private schools. David P. Hardy, who helped start the Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school, pointed out Wednesday that...
It may be hard to recall these days when a Democratic White House proudly rejects any guiderails from things such as economics or the Constitution. But back in the Obama years, they considered themselves the wonks. And Obamacare was supposed to be the triumph of the wonks. As the law...
In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie are joined by Associate Editor Liz Wolfe as they criticize President Joe Biden's recently announced student loan forgiveness program. 2:07: Biden's executive order to cancel student debt. 29:33: Weekly Listener Question:. Why is the abortion debate...
Biden’s executive order to cancel student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans is drawing both criticism and praise from across the political divide, and there will likely be legal challenges ahead over a 2003 law known as the HEROES Act.
The Biden-Harris administration is investing a historic $98.9 million to 59 navigator organizations to help consumers during the 2023 open enrollment period. The money will have a major impact on enrollment in the Marketplace, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), one recipient said. Navigators educate consumers on health...
President Biden and the Democrats are setting up the IRS as the next three-letter intelligence agency, with the rapid expansion of the service’s power and payroll. Changes resulting from the improperly-named Inflation Reduction Act have positioned the Internal Revenue Service as a potent political weapon — one that Democrats may not be the only ones to wield.
(The Center Square) – Oversight Republicans have launched an investigation into how the U.S. Department of Education has handled billions of COVID-19 relief dollars, raising the alarm about the major learning loss experienced by students. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to Department of Education Secretary...
The Defense of Freedom Institute's (DFI) study of the nation's two largest teachers unions concluded that their "summer of woke" was a "disaster" for the next generation. In its "Summer of Woke" study, a product of DFI’s Teacher Union Accountability Project, Robert S. Eitel and Paul Zimmerman wrote that students suffered at the hands of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the National Education Association (NEA) because the pair of unions were preoccupied with political agendas.
