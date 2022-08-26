Hmm, he's not president🤔 She must have received her law degree from the failed, as are all of his businesses, Rump University~!
She's completely mislead the Fox watching Trump supporters with the intent of creating a hostile environment from which will come acts of violence. But does that surprise anyone?
There’s no such thing as private secret declassifications. If they’d been declassified the FBI would have known it. Trump and Republicans are obviously lying about the documents Trump stole being declassified. Just as they’re carefully ignoring the fact that they’d still be stolen government property even if they had been declassified! Trump simply broke the law.—Again! He got caught red-handed. No amount of Republican spin and deflection can change that obvious fact.
Comments / 277