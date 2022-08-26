ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pipeline operator to pay $13m over California coast leak

By DAVID MCNEW
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEfIG_0hX7ya8900
25,000 gallons of crude oil spilled from the leaking pipeline, affecting a large strecth of Southern California's coast /AFP/File

The operators of a pipeline that leaked crude oil onto California beaches has agreed to plead guilty to environmental pollution charges and pay $13 million, these companies said Friday.

Amplify Energy, a Texas company operating the pipeline off Huntington Beach, and two of its subsidiaries -- Beta Operating Co. and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co. -- said they will admit to allowing oil to foul the waters off southern California in October last year.

As part of plea agreements entered in federal court, they will pay a $7.1 million fine and hand over $5.8 million to compensate federal agencies involved in cleaning up 25,000 gallons of crude oil that spewed from their pipeline.

The spill blackened 18 miles (24 kilometers) of coast south of Los Angeles between Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach, spots popular with surfers and a habitat for dolphins.

Underwater inspections revealed that a large segment of the pipeline had been displaced and showed a rupture in the pipe.

Investigators said last year they suspected the damage could have been caused by the anchor of a ship, as the area is often packed with cargo vessels waiting to enter the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Martyn Willsher, Amplify's president and chief executive officer, said the company had worked "cooperatively" to resolve the problem as soon as it was discovered.

"We believe this resolution, which is subject to court review and approval, reflects the commitments we made immediately following the incident to impacted parties and is in the best interest of Amplify and its stakeholders.

"We are committed to safely operating in a way that ensures the protection of the environment and the surrounding communities."

Amplify has also agreed to install a new leak detection system and to increase inspections along sections of the pipeline.

"This oil spill affected numerous people, businesses and organizations who use the Southern California coastal waters," said Acting US Attorney Stephanie Christensen.

"The companies involved are now accepting their responsibility for criminal conduct and are required to make significant improvements that will help prevent future oil spills."

The October disaster reignited the debate over the presence of oil platforms just a few miles from the densely populated southern California shore.

A total of 23 oil and gas platforms operate in federal waters just off the coast.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Californians told not to charge EVs as grid struggles in heat wave

Californians were told Wednesday not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours, just days after the state said it would stop selling gas-powered cars, as the aging electricity grid struggles with a fearsome heatwave. The call to limit electric vehicle charging comes a week after state regulators banned the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles from 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)

The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave

Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
City
San Pedro, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
Texas Business
Local
California Industry
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Laguna Beach, CA
Business
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
Laguna Beach, CA
Government
Laguna Beach, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
sandiegocountynews.com

California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 12 months

Sacramento, CA–In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

'Dangerous' heat wave hits southwestern US

A "dangerous" heat wave was taking hold of the southwestern United States Tuesday, with punishing temperatures expected for the next week. "Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week," the National Weather Service warned.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Spills#Beaches#Amplify Energy#Beta Operating Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
AFP

US man on ventilator after suffering thousands of bee stings

A young man in the US state of Ohio is on life support after being stung by bees thousands of times, according to his family and local media. On Friday, Bellamy was trimming lemon tree branches when he inadvertently cut into a hive of African killer bees and was stung more than 20,000 times, according to Carter's fundraiser statement.
OHIO STATE
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

New York forbids carrying of firearms in Times Square

It will soon be forbidden to carry a firearm, even concealed, in the famed Times Square district and other public places in the city and state of New York, authorities announced on Wednesday. "New York City will defend itself against this decision, and, beginning tomorrow, new eligibility requirements for concealed carry permit applicants and restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons in 'sensitive locations,' like Times Square, take effect," said Adams, a former police officer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

AFP

81K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy