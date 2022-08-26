ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Sisolak, Lombardo set Oct. 2 debate in Nevada governor race

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s two major party candidates for governor plan to meet for what their host, a nonprofit statewide news site, is calling “the only confirmed gubernatorial debate” ahead of the November election.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking a second term, will square off at the Oct. 2 forum in Las Vegas with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee, during a third annual policy and politics forum hosted by the Nevada Independent and dubbed IndyFest.

Representatives from the news site and both campaigns confirmed the plans on Friday. A specific time for the event to be streamed online from a media studio was not announced.

Longtime Nevada political journalist and news site CEO Jon Ralston will moderate the 90-minute town hall and invited questions submitted by readers, said Elizabeth Thompson, Nevada Independent editor.

The rival campaigns have made announcements in recent weeks about “debates” but have not confirmed other plans featuring the two candidates at the same place at the same time.

Lombardo campaign aide Elizabeth Ray pointed to a statement last week about “committing to three debates across the state,” in Elko, Las Vegas and Reno.

Sisolak campaign aide Reeves Oyster said in a statement that “Lombardo has yet to accept the previously agreed to debates.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted in favor, but getting the measure on the ballot required at least three votes of the four-member board. The Reproductive Freedom for All campaign, which gathered signatures to get the measure on the ballot, is expected to appeal to the Democratic-leaning Michigan Supreme Court in the coming days and expressed confidence it would prevail. The board’s administrative and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat. She will serve the remaining months of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. Young held the seat for 49 years before his death in March. “I don’t think there will be another birthday like today,” Peltola said. “Really I’m just so grateful to Alaskans and all the Alaskans who put their faith in me to fill out the remainder of Congressman Young’s term,” she said in an interview. “My desire is to follow in Congressman Young’s legacy of representing all Alaskans, and I’m just looking forward to getting to work.”
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

N. Carolina justices weigh who has school spending authority

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court returned Wednesday to an education funding case originating almost 30 years ago, hearing arguments over whether a judge had unilateral power to allocate hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars to address unresolved student inequities. Attorneys for students, their parents and state government’s executive branch contend it was proper for Superior Court Judge David Lee last fall to order that $1.75 billion be moved from state coffers to three agencies to carry out portions of an eight-year remedial plan. Lee endorsed the plan months earlier. Lee said that he had the authority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of New Mexico spaceport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America will ever be self-sufficient, and they’ll likely have to wait months for an answer. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and figures presented during a meeting of the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee showed the Legislature provided about $2 million in general fund dollars for the fiscal year that ended this summer. Another appropriation of state funding is budgeted for the current fiscal year, and executive director Scott McLaughlin told the lawmakers gathered in Truth or Consequences — just west of the spaceport — that the state funds will help to stabilize the budget and allow for hiring additional personnel. McLaughlin said he has never made promises about being revenue neutral but that about 65% of revenue now comes from customer leases and fees and he hopes to grow that number.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
Clark County, NV
Government
City
Reno, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Elections
Clark County, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
The Associated Press

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
OLYMPIA, WA
The Associated Press

Delaware to include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials announced Monday that they will soon include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits distributed to the public. The effort is aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption, the Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response said in a news release. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Delaware, found in more than 80% of fatal overdoses, officials said. There were 515 overdose deaths in Delaware last year, an increase of 15% from 2020, according to Division of Forensic Science data. Fentanyl was found in 83% of those deaths. The test strips are highly sensitive and marijuana, cocaine, meth, ecstasy, and other substances can be tested for the presence of fentanyl, officials said. Most overdoses are unintentional, officials said and people may not realize how strong a drug is or that it contains fentanyl, which cannot be detected by sight, taste, smell or touch.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado woman arrested in alleged kidnapping of Canadian

PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after she was caught allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person she had kidnapped and assaulted, federal authorities said. The 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area of border in northeastern Montana, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border patrol agents intercepted the suspect’s vehicle northeast of Plentywood and discovered that a passenger inside was a female from Canada who allegedly had been kidnapped and assaulted. The suspect was turned over the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Cascade County Detention Center. She was being held on $300,000 bond on suspicion of human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, criminal endangerment and other offenses.
PLENTYWOOD, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Thompson
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Elizabeth Ray
Person
Jon Ralston
Person
Joe Lombardo
The Associated Press

No injuries after helicopter lands at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (AP) — There were no injuries or reports of damage after a helicopter carrying four people landed in the parking lot of a Hawaii stadium Wednesday, officials said. The helicopter made a “precautionary landing” at Aloha Stadium near Honolulu, said Jai Cunningham, spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation. The Robinson R44 helicopter landed safely around 2:15 p.m. after a warning light indicator illuminated, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The helicopter was headed to Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The FAA will investigate.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Reno#Election Local#Politics State#Election State#Democrat#Republican#The Nevada Independent
The Associated Press

Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting daughter, 12

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter, officials said. Stacy Collins, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Stacia Collins, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor said, according to news outlets. The girl’s body was found on Aug. 11 along a rural road after her father was found with with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Saylor said. The girl died from a gunshot wound and the father was hospitalized. Collins was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, Saylor said. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Oklahoma court reinstates 'Innocent Man' murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence of a man featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man.” The court overturned a lower court decision that said because prosecutors and police withheld evidence that could exonerate Tommy Ward, 61, of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada. The ruling, dated Friday, said the withheld evidence, which included witness interviews and police reports, had been available to Ward’s defense since 2003 and was not included in Ward’s direct appeal after his 1999 conviction. “Raising the same general categories on post-conviction that one raised on direct appeal, even if the basis is different, will result in a procedural bar,” according to the state court’s opinion.
ADA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:. (three, seven, one, eight) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon fire continues to grow, evacuations remain in place

GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon continues to grow and is expected to remain active overnight into Thursday because of heat, low humidity and very dry fuels, fire officials said. The blaze has burned about 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) since it was sparked by lightning Aug. 17 and was pushed by wind. The fire is burning on both sides of the Rogue River and is threatening houses and other structures in the towns of Galice and Rand. One home and two structures have been destroyed. Firefighters on Wednesday worked in locations where fire crossed lines that were built on the blaze’s eastern edge. “This is rough country,” said Joe Hessel, incident commander for Oregon Department of Forestry Team 1. “Every foot, every chain, every mile of line we complete is a big deal.”
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Charges dropped against man in machete killing in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
LIMINGTON, ME
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy