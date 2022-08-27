Read full article on original website
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3
MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson's father says his daughter was 'afraid' after being subjected to racial slurs
The father of Duke women's volleyball player Rachel Richardson says his daughter was "afraid" and phoned him in tears after being subjected to racist abuse during a match against Brigham Young University on Friday.
