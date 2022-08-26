Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
411mania.com
John Morrison on Vince McMahon Wanting to Sell ‘Drip Sticks’ for His Character in WWE
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar John Morrison discussed some scrapped plans for his character before his WWE released. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “First of all, I wrote, ‘I’m gonna moisten someone up with my drip stick,’...
411mania.com
NWA Sets Another Show For Hard Times III Weekend
The NWA has added another show to its Hard Times III weekend in November. As reported over the weekend, the promotion announced that Hard Times III will take place from Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th. PWInsider now reports that the company will host the Revolution Rumble along with Luke Hawx’s Wildkat Sports as an NWA Powerrr Trip event on November 13th.
411mania.com
Cody Hall Says He Goes to DDP Every Week For Advice
Cody Hall still keeps in tough with one of his father Scott’s best friends in DDP, and goes to him weekly for yoga and advice. Hall spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and talked about how he stays in touch with his late WWE Hall of Fame father’s friends including DDP, who was instrumental in helping Scott Hall put his life back together, and Kevin Nash.
411mania.com
Natalya Says She Filmed A Project In New York City With Lita
Natalya did some filming recently with WWE Hall of Famer Lita while in New York City. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with a picture of herself and Lita, noting that they filmed content for an upcoming A&E WWE project. She wrote:. “Had a blast in NYC shooting...
411mania.com
Shane Helms on How His Hurricane Gimmick Sold in Merch Numbers
– During a post on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms noted it was the 21st century of the debut of his Hurricane Helms gimmick in WWE. He thanked WWE and those who supported him through the character. Also, he later noted that Helms was the first solo act under 200 pounds that was able to move “real merch” for the company. Later on, after Rey Mysterio debuted in WWE later in 2022, merchandise wasn’t just a game for the big guys anymore.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Tony Khan on the Fan Reaction to Putting CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite Instead of All Out
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. He addressed the reaction to putting the CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Title Unification Match on Dynamite rather than saving it for All Out, which is set for Sunday. It left fans with many questions going into All Out, which is in just a few days, and still doesn’t have a world title main event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero
-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Defends AEW, Thanks Tony Khan & EVPs
– In a post on his Twitter account yesterday, AEW star Chris Jericho came to the defense of AEW, thanking company President & CEO Tony Khan, along with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for reigniting his love of pro wrestling. Chris Jericho stated the following:. “Just wanna thank @TonyKhan,...
411mania.com
Various News: Happy Corbin On a Potential Match With Brock Lesnar, Miro Says Being Upset About Not Getting TV Time Is Good
– Happy Corbin doesn’t make the call, but if he got the chance for a match with Brock Lesnar he says he’d be happy to. Corbin did a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday morning, and during it he was asked if he ever considered a match with Lesanr. Corbin replied, “Not my choice but defn would.”
411mania.com
NWA 75 Location Announced By Billy Corgan
Billy Corgan is keeping the NWA’s anniversary events in St. Louis, announcing the city as the home of next year’s NWA 75. Corgan announced on tonight’s NWA 74 night two PPV that the show will return to St. Louis for next year’s anniversary show, though a date was not named.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Chris Benoit Family Tragedy, How It Impacted The Wrestling Industry
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction after finding out about the Chris Benoit family tragedy, how the situation impacted the wrestling industry, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on Chris Benoit missing Vengeance 2007 and his reaction after...
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks WWE Is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
Roman Reigns is defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash of the Castle, and Dutch Mantell thinks WWE is about to turn Reigns babyface. Mantell recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview and said that he believes WWE is going to turn Reigns babyface so they can feud him with a heel Karrion Kross.
411mania.com
Shayna Baszler Advises Fans to Continue Watching Her Evolution as a Singles Competitor
– During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino for the Bleav in Pro Wrestling show, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler discussed her upcoming title match at WWE Clash at the Castle this weekend. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Baszler on fans seeing her evolve: “I think the little bit you’ve...
411mania.com
AJ Styles Isn’t Worried About Being Kidnapped On Raw Despite Miz’s Adbuction
AJ Styles isn’t too concerned for his safety at WWE Raw despite the Miz being kidnapped by Dexter Lumis last week. Styles was a guest on Bump This on Wednesday and was asked about Lumis’ abduction of Miz and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Note On Early Plans For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Fightful Select has several notes on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, the go-home show for Clash at the Castle. As previously noted, the current lineup includes:. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah. * Bobby Lashley vs....
411mania.com
Note On AEW Status of Samoa Joe Following Completion of Twisted Metal
As previously reported, Samoa Joe has wrapped filming on Peacock’s Twisted Metal, where he will play the murderous clown Sweet Tooth. Will Arnett will be doing the voice. But now that Joe is done, it seems that he is free and clear to return to AEW. This was confirmed by Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, who said that Samoa Joe is “back” in AEW and that he should return to TV “any week now.”
411mania.com
Matt Riddle Posts Pic From Jiu-Jitsu Dojo With Marty Scurll, More WWE Stars
Matt Riddle and other WWE stars did some training at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian jiu-jitsu dojo alongside Marty Scurll and more. Riddle posted the photo to his Twitter account on Tuesday from the Orange County, Florida school featuring himself, Karrion Kross, Shinsuke Nakamura, former ROH star Sumie Sakai, and Scurll as you can see below. Riddle captioned the photo:
411mania.com
Ricky Starks Hates Backstage Drama, Would Rather Not Be Involved With It
– Ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Ricky Starks spoke to Battleground Podcast on some of the recent backstage drama and rumors surrounding AEW, and why he feels it overshadows the product on TV. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “The locker room has definitely changed. Where we were once...
411mania.com
Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night
Katie Arquette pulled a “Rick Rude,” making an appearance on both AEW & WWE TV in the same night on Monday. The independent talent worked a match against Serena Deeb on Monday night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and was also part of the six-woman tag team match against Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Arquette teamed with Dani Mo & Kay Sparks in that match.
