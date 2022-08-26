ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

411mania.com

NWA Sets Another Show For Hard Times III Weekend

The NWA has added another show to its Hard Times III weekend in November. As reported over the weekend, the promotion announced that Hard Times III will take place from Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th. PWInsider now reports that the company will host the Revolution Rumble along with Luke Hawx’s Wildkat Sports as an NWA Powerrr Trip event on November 13th.
CHALMETTE, LA
411mania.com

Cody Hall Says He Goes to DDP Every Week For Advice

Cody Hall still keeps in tough with one of his father Scott’s best friends in DDP, and goes to him weekly for yoga and advice. Hall spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and talked about how he stays in touch with his late WWE Hall of Fame father’s friends including DDP, who was instrumental in helping Scott Hall put his life back together, and Kevin Nash.
WWE
411mania.com

Natalya Says She Filmed A Project In New York City With Lita

Natalya did some filming recently with WWE Hall of Famer Lita while in New York City. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with a picture of herself and Lita, noting that they filmed content for an upcoming A&E WWE project. She wrote:. “Had a blast in NYC shooting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

Shane Helms on How His Hurricane Gimmick Sold in Merch Numbers

– During a post on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms noted it was the 21st century of the debut of his Hurricane Helms gimmick in WWE. He thanked WWE and those who supported him through the character. Also, he later noted that Helms was the first solo act under 200 pounds that was able to move “real merch” for the company. Later on, after Rey Mysterio debuted in WWE later in 2022, merchandise wasn’t just a game for the big guys anymore.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
411mania.com

Tony Khan on the Fan Reaction to Putting CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite Instead of All Out

– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. He addressed the reaction to putting the CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Title Unification Match on Dynamite rather than saving it for All Out, which is set for Sunday. It left fans with many questions going into All Out, which is in just a few days, and still doesn’t have a world title main event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Defends AEW, Thanks Tony Khan & EVPs

– In a post on his Twitter account yesterday, AEW star Chris Jericho came to the defense of AEW, thanking company President & CEO Tony Khan, along with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for reigniting his love of pro wrestling. Chris Jericho stated the following:. “Just wanna thank @TonyKhan,...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
411mania.com

NWA 75 Location Announced By Billy Corgan

Billy Corgan is keeping the NWA’s anniversary events in St. Louis, announcing the city as the home of next year’s NWA 75. Corgan announced on tonight’s NWA 74 night two PPV that the show will return to St. Louis for next year’s anniversary show, though a date was not named.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
411mania.com

Dutch Mantell Thinks WWE Is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface

Roman Reigns is defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash of the Castle, and Dutch Mantell thinks WWE is about to turn Reigns babyface. Mantell recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview and said that he believes WWE is going to turn Reigns babyface so they can feud him with a heel Karrion Kross.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On AEW Status of Samoa Joe Following Completion of Twisted Metal

As previously reported, Samoa Joe has wrapped filming on Peacock’s Twisted Metal, where he will play the murderous clown Sweet Tooth. Will Arnett will be doing the voice. But now that Joe is done, it seems that he is free and clear to return to AEW. This was confirmed by Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, who said that Samoa Joe is “back” in AEW and that he should return to TV “any week now.”
WWE
411mania.com

Matt Riddle Posts Pic From Jiu-Jitsu Dojo With Marty Scurll, More WWE Stars

Matt Riddle and other WWE stars did some training at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian jiu-jitsu dojo alongside Marty Scurll and more. Riddle posted the photo to his Twitter account on Tuesday from the Orange County, Florida school featuring himself, Karrion Kross, Shinsuke Nakamura, former ROH star Sumie Sakai, and Scurll as you can see below. Riddle captioned the photo:
WWE
411mania.com

Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night

Katie Arquette pulled a “Rick Rude,” making an appearance on both AEW & WWE TV in the same night on Monday. The independent talent worked a match against Serena Deeb on Monday night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and was also part of the six-woman tag team match against Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Arquette teamed with Dani Mo & Kay Sparks in that match.
WWE

