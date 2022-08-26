(WFRV) – They are your place to go for a premier general contractor to help you through a custom remodel, addition, or even to build a new home – and they are hiring. Brandon Bartow stopped by Local 5 Live with an introduction to Bartow Builders, their passion for quality and maintaining an efficient schedule on your projects plus details on ‘Signing Day’ where they visit high schools to offer job opportunities.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO