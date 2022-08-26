ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Taste the world in downtown Appleton at the Cultural Cuisine Walk

(WFRV) – Taste the world without leaving the State. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Cultural Cuisine Walk, a new event coming up in downtown Appleton where you can get a taste from ten restaurants and ten cuisines. Details from appletondowntown.org:. A NEW EVENT IN DOWNTOWN APPLETON,
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Perfectly imperfect top

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday adds a perfectly imperfect top to your closet. It’s comfortable and is something we can all relate to! Shop new and unique fall items now at Furs and Clothing of Distinction. Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Orchestra sets broad range for 28th season

GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Civic Symphony of Green Bay and music director Seong Kyung-Graham have variety – and new elements – in store for the orchestra’s 28th anniversary season. Info here. Four concerts will be presented in 2022-2023 by the community orchestra. Three concerts will...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Police patrols parents back to school photos

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As students prepare for the start of a new school year, law enforcement is encouraging parents to be mindful of what they post online. “So when we think about back to school and how we can keep our kids safe people don’t think of before you even get to school,” said Meghan Cash, Appleton Police department, public information officer.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Volunteers help fill goodie bags for upcoming Fox Cities Marathon

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteers got together Monday night at Fox Valley Technical College to prepare gift bags for those participating in the Fox Cities Marathon on September 16-18. Many sponsors for the event donated items to be placed in these gift bags such as snacks, supplements, deodorant, and even chapstick.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Buddy

Meet Buddy, a 10-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This sweet senior is looking for a special home where he can be the only pet, and any children in the home are over 5 years old. At 33lbs, he’s a bit overweight so...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Experience the magic at The North Pole Experience in Ashwaubenon

(WFRV) – It’s an immersive journey to the North Pole with tons of activities and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Erick Gyrion gives Local 5 Live viewers an exciting look at The North Pole experience where you can write letters to Santa, have an epic snowball fight in an oversized bouncy snow globe, make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop, and more.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shop Labor Day special this weekend at Apricot Lane in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Get ready to shop because there are two special events coming up at Apricot Lane Boutique in Green Bay. Kim stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the Labor Day special plus how to snag a popular Mystery Bag. We also get a look at some current trends for fall.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suicide Prevention Ride paves the way in Brown Co.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 13th annual Suicide Prevention Ride took place in Brown County on Sunday welcoming community members and motorists from all over the state ready and willing to ride for a great cause. The ride started at 12 p.m. and ended at around 5 p.m....
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bartow Builders in Manitowoc offers custom remodel, design, or new home build

(WFRV) – They are your place to go for a premier general contractor to help you through a custom remodel, addition, or even to build a new home – and they are hiring. Brandon Bartow stopped by Local 5 Live with an introduction to Bartow Builders, their passion for quality and maintaining an efficient schedule on your projects plus details on ‘Signing Day’ where they visit high schools to offer job opportunities.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Homebound meal program seeks volunteers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County “Homebound” meals program is seeing a shortage of volunteers. Those volunteering with the program say they are honored to lend a helping hand. Mary Malcore, a volunteer, said, “We’ve been doing it for several years and we just love...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Community Policy