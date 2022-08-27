‘They wanted Spo out’: Ex-Heat champ drops truth bomb on LeBron James demanding for Erik Spoelstra’s head

Read full article on original website
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
The Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly heading into another season with Russell Westbrook. Ahead of training camp, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke with The Athletic and said Westbrook was the “best player” on the team last year but would reverse the claim. Westbrook’s 2021-22 campaign wasn’t the most...
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Dwyane Wade said in a recent interview that he now realizes that financial sacrifices he made during the Miami Heat’s magical Big 3 era didn’t really need to be made. Wade appeared on the “Point Forward” podcast and spoke about how his financial sacrifice for the team came about.
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
Luka Doncic might be just 23 years old, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already been to the Western Conference Finals. Although he was unable to carry the Mavs to the NBA Finals, it was still a great effort against a team of the Golden State Warriors' caliber. Luka was...
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Toronto Raptors are waiving veteran guard Svi Mykhailiuk. He has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Tragedy hit the Miami Dolphins organization on Saturday as long-time executive Jason Jenkins passed away at just 47 years old. It’s now been revealed why exactly he died. Via Steve Wych, it came from natural causes: “Dolphins SVP Jason Jenkins passed away due to natural causes, according to the medical examiner. A blood clot traveled […] The post Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins’ tragic cause of death, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell removed “Utah Jazz” from his Twitter bio, despite still being employed by the Salt Lake City-based team. Is a blockbuster trade just around the corner? Is Mitchell headed to the New York Knicks in a potential multi-player, multi-draft pick deal? Any Woj bombs?. Ever...
The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Former Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway has expressed regret for his controversial homophobic remarks from 2007. He cited his religious upbringing as being partly responsible for his caustic comments. Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle interviewed Hardaway by phone, and the former standout guard explained the reasoning behind his...
Horace Grant's rings from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat sold collectively for $297,000 at Heritage Auctions, according to Darren Rovell. Grant played seven seasons with the Bulls. Not only did he rack up three championships with the team, he was selected to the NBA All-Star game in 1993-94. The rings...
Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
Montrezl Harrell’s 2022 offseason has been quite tumultuous. Harrell was arrested in June on felony drug charges, which seemingly cast some doubt on his status for the upcoming season. Making matters worse, Harrell wasn’t on a team yet either after failing to find a suitor early on in free agency.
