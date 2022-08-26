Read full article on original website
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
KOCO
Children, adults take one last run down Edmond's iconic Rocket Slide
EDMOND, Okla. — Neighbors in Edmond came together this afternoon to enjoy the Rocket Slide at Stephenson Park one last time. The park is due for renovations, and the decades-old slide won’t be around much longer. “I’ve been coming here since I was three, and I like this...
Same driver ticketed 2 days in a row for excessive speeding in OKC
Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating pregnant girlfriend
A former University of Oklahoma student will now spend decades in prison for brutally beating his then pregnant girlfriend in 2020.
KOCO
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
KOCO
Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
KOCO
Newest shake-down targeting businesses: scammers posing as locals, asking for bitcoin
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning local business owners and employees against a potential scam. The issue of scammers looking to cash in on cryptocurrency is so big that the department was alerted by the FBI. Scammers are reaching out to local businesses, urgently asking...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt holds $1000-per-plate fundraiser while anti-turnpike protestors demonstrate outside
About twenty protestors from the anti-turnpike organization Pike Off OTA carried signs, spoke through a bullhorn and held crime scene tape outside of the fundraiser held at the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. Pike Off OTA — whose Facebook boasts over 8,000 members — was formed after the announcement of...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
KOCO
2 suspects expected in court after being accused of leaving body in Norman basement
NORMAN, Okla. — Two suspects are expected in court after they were accused of murdering a woman and leaving her body in a Norman basement. The woman’s body was found after being stored there for years. Two of the three suspects are scheduled in court on Tuesday. Desiree...
‘I’ve watched people come in here,’ OKC Council works to secure an abandoned apartment complex
Oklahoma City's City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.
news9.com
Lost Logan County Cow Found
Logan County deputies are looking for the owners of a missing cow. The department found a heifer with no branding or ear tags east of Guthrie. Anyone who can ID the cow can contact the sheriff's office. If not, she will be sold at auction.
‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law
You can rent out an aquatic center pool, the University of Oklahoma pool, but if you want to rent someone's backyard pool in Norman, the city said you can't because it's a violation of neighborhood zoning ordinances.
‘It’s in the bathroom. It’s in the grout’: OU students claim they’re feeling sick because of mold outbreak
Dozens of Facebook comments rolled in over the weekend claiming that some University of Oklahoma residence halls were covered in mold and that students were feeling sick as a result of it.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
Woman’s home hit by lightning during storm; socket blown out of wall
One woman in Edmond said her house was struck by lightning, and it sounded so loud she thought her windows were blown out.
KOCO
Suspect accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy formally charged
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy has been formally charged. On Wednesday, Benjamin Plank was formally charged. The suspect was accused of shooting and killing a deputy in Oklahoma County. Initially, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including shooting with intent...
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
