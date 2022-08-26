Read full article on original website
WCVB
Doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, new vaccines coming
Life in the pandemic has changed since March of 2020. Doctors say there are still precautions to take even during times of lower hospitalizations. The COVID-19 virus has changed over the past two years and vaccines are also changing. “There is a new vaccine that should be out shortly. And...
WCVB
Mass General for Children's Dr. Scott Hadland discusses parents' back-to-school worries
BOSTON — As back to school ramps up in Massachusetts, we know parents have a lot on their minds -- most importantly, keeping their kids safe and healthy. Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Mass General for Children, talks about the most common concerns he hear from parents this time of year.
WCVB
How many hours should students sleep on a school night? Boston doctor weighs in
BOSTON — Many public schools in Massachusetts start the new academic year this week, but getting students out of bed and into the classroom usually requires some extra help. "It can take a week to make that adjustment," said Dr. Charles Czeisler, director of sleep medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
WCVB
High-profile politicians pull endorsement of Suffolk County District Attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo
BOSTON — Several high ranking politicians in Massachusetts withdrew their support Wednesday of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who is also a candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, after allegations from more than a decade ago recently resurfaced. Last week, The Boston Globe reported that Arroyo was the subject of...
WCVB
Monday is last day to apply for mail-in Massachusetts state primary ballot
BOSTON — Monday is the last day for Massachusetts voters to apply to vote by mail in the state primary. Vote-by-mail applications are due at local election offices no later than 5 p.m. Monday. State election officials warn voters against putting the application in the mail, as it will...
WCVB
Quentin Palfrey drops out of Massachusetts attorney general race, endorses Andrea Campbell
BOSTON — One of the Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general is calling it quits. Quentin Palfrey, who once led the health care division in the attorney general's office and served as general counsel in the U.S. Commerce Department, is bowing out, leaving Andrea Campbell and Shannon Liss-Riordan to square off in next week's primary.
WCVB
No 'tax bomb': Mass. won't tax excused student loans as income
BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers said they have diffused what one of them calls a "tax bomb" that could have saddled recipients of school loan cancellations with added taxes. Normally, whenever someone gets a loan wiped off the books, state and federal tax agencies count that cancelled debt as income...
