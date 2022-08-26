Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Governor DeSantis underfire for claiming elementary school workers are 'instructed to tell kids to switch genders'
Florida Governor DeSantis has been slammed by social media and denounced by experts for making claims that elementary school staff is instructed to tell kids to switch genders.
Michigan high court asked to OK ballot question on abortion
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An abortion-rights group on Thursday asked the Michigan Supreme Court to approve a November ballot question on whether a right to abortion should be enshrined in the state constitution. Reproductive Freedom for All filed its request with the high court after the state canvassing board rejected the ballot question on Wednesday. That body deadlocked 2-2 on partisan grounds, with a pair of Republican commissioners citing what they called spacing errors in the petitions calling for the ballot question. Abortion-rights supporters say it’s important for state residents to be able to weigh in on the abortion question,...
Sarah Palin complimented Mary Peltola as 'a real Alaskan chick' in texts after the Democrat beat Palin in a special House election
Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola said she feels 'fraternity and comraderie' with the opponents she defeated and will face again in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDC advisors endorse booster shots that target Omicron for Americans 12 and up
The CDC's vaccine advisors meet to consider new COVID-19 shots that are designed to target the BA.5 Omicron strain.
Peltola defends ranked choice voting after defeating Palin in Alaska
Mary Peltola (D), who won the special election for Alaska’s lone House seat on Tuesday, is defending the state’s newly implemented ranked choice voting system amid GOP criticism. “Ranked choice voting is so new to a lot of people. And change is hard, and it doesn’t come easy. But I think that, in this regard,…
NotedDC — Biden doubles down on ‘MAGA Republicans’
With the post-Labor Day sprint to the midterms days away, President Biden is doubling down on his message that much of the GOP is threatening the nation’s democratic values. Biden’s speech in Philadelphia on Thursday night is expected to be a denunciation of certain values held by “MAGA Republicans” following the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s estate in Florida…
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn’s left hand went up. The image has shadowed the Iowa state senator as he seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, one of the most vulnerable House Democrats this election season. The two-term congresswoman has featured video of Nunn from the debate in TV ads she’s been running since early August. Nunn is among well more than a dozen strictly anti-abortion Republicans running in competitive House, Senate and governor’s races this fall in Minnesota, Nevada, Kansas, Arizona and elsewhere who are trying to distance themselves from their past statements.
Comments / 0