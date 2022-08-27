Paul Flores' ex-girlfriend testifies at Kristin Smart murder trial

An ex-girlfriend of murder defendant Paul Flores was back on the stand Friday.

Flores and his father, Ruben, are charged in connection with the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart who disappeared in 1996. Paul and Kristin were both students at the university at the time.

Angie Carrizel told jurors during testimony on Thursday that she dated Paul Flores for two years in the early 2000s.

Brittany Tom/NBC News Dateline Angie, an ex-girlfriend of Paul Flores', takes the stand for the second day Aug. 26, 2022

On Friday morning, she returned to the witness stand but her testimony lasted only about 15 minutes.

She told jurors that during a visit to Ruben's home on White Court in Arroyo Grande, she walked to the back of the house to see some avocado trees and there were dogs under the deck. She says she was quickly redirected back to the front of the house and she described Ruben Flores as "being rude to her."

She said she and Paul were headed to his mom's house for dinner that day. Under cross-examination, Ruben's defense attorney asked Carrizel if she was dressed up for the dinner. She replied that she was dressed normally. He asked if she could have been redirected to keep the dogs from getting her dirty and she said she didn't know.

Brittany Tom/NBC News Dateline The back of Ruben Flores' home shown in court Aug. 26, 2022

Judge Jennifer O'Keefe then called for a recess to deal with an "evidence issue."

When the jury was called back into the courtroom, the judge apologized to the jury for having them come in for only 15 minutes of testimony and said, "some things happen that are out of our control."

She said the issue with the evidence was not able to be resolved and that court would resume on Monday morning.

The nature of the issue is still not clear and no further details were announced in court.

Brittany Tom/NBC News Dateline Paul Flores in court as a former girlfriend takes the stand Aug. 26, 2022

Paul Flores is charged with the murder of Kristin Smart. Ruben Flores is charged as an accessory after the fact, accused of helping hide her body.

The pair are being tried together but have separate juries who will ultimately hand down separate verdicts.

The trial was moved out of San Luis Obispo County and is taking place in Salinas.

If convicted, Paul faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Ruben faces a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

