Premier League

SkySports

Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'

Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Erling Haaland's first-half hat-trick makes it nine goals in five Premier League games

Erling Haaland made it back-to-back hat-tricks as Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Norwegian took his tally for the Premier League season to nine in just his fifth appearance in the competition with all three of his goals coming in the first half as Steve Cooper's newly-promoted side just could not cope with City's new centre-forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's late winner 'perfect response' to Newcastle time-wasting at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's last-minute victory the "perfect response" when asked about Newcastle's time-wasting at Anfield, calling the 2-1 win one of his "best nights". The visitors, who looked set to secure a deserved point thanks to Alexander Isak's first-half goal, had frustrated Klopp's side with a number of incidents of running down the clock in the final 10 minutes of the game, and during the five minutes of added time indicated Nick Pope also called on the physio for treatment on his shoulder.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he 'doesn't recognise' former driver amid McLaren exit

Christian Horner says he "doesn't recognise" Daniel Ricciardo as the same driver he was during his time with Red Bull, following the Australian's "very sad" exit from McLaren. McLaren and Ricciardo last week confirmed a 'mutual termination' of his contract at the end of the 2022 season - a year short of completing the deal he signed when joining the team in 2021, which leaves him without a drive for the 2023 campaign.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Wigan 1-1 West Brom: Spoils shared at the DW Stadium

Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium. The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday's crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.
SOCCER
SkySports

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 5 tips and advice from experts

With the Premier League now moving into midweek action, Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand, FPL Heisenberg and FPL Family - who between them have 10 top-10k finishes and more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal

West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier Sports Cup: Rangers, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle and Dundee reach quarter-finals

Scott Arfield grabbed a double as a much-changed Rangers side eased into the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Queen of the South at Ibrox. Giovanni van Bronckhorst brought in a whole new line-up for the last-16 tie against the League One outfit with 18-year-old striker Robbie Ure scoring on his debut after nine minutes, only for Lee Connelly to hit a stunning equaliser soon afterwards.
SOCCER
SkySports

Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and I want him to sign new contract, says Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is convinced in-form Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and believes the club are on the right path to persuading him to sign a contract extension. Striker Kane, who has just under two years left on his existing deal, has begun the new Premier League season with a bang, scoring four goals in as many games to help high-flying Spurs take 10 points from a possible 12.
PREMIER LEAGUE

