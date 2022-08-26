Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'
Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
Jay-Jay Okocha interview: Beating Oliver Kahn to score what Jurgen Klopp called the greatest-ever Bundesliga goal
Jay-Jay Okocha collects the ball from Uwe Bein with only Oliver Kahn to beat. He declines the opportunity to shoot with his left, shifting the ball to his right foot before leaving the Karlsruhe goalkeeper on the grass with an extravagant feint. Time to shoot? Not for Okocha. He darts...
Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Erling Haaland's first-half hat-trick makes it nine goals in five Premier League games
Erling Haaland made it back-to-back hat-tricks as Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Norwegian took his tally for the Premier League season to nine in just his fifth appearance in the competition with all three of his goals coming in the first half as Steve Cooper's newly-promoted side just could not cope with City's new centre-forward.
Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's late winner 'perfect response' to Newcastle time-wasting at Anfield
Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's last-minute victory the "perfect response" when asked about Newcastle's time-wasting at Anfield, calling the 2-1 win one of his "best nights". The visitors, who looked set to secure a deserved point thanks to Alexander Isak's first-half goal, had frustrated Klopp's side with a number of incidents of running down the clock in the final 10 minutes of the game, and during the five minutes of added time indicated Nick Pope also called on the physio for treatment on his shoulder.
Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he 'doesn't recognise' former driver amid McLaren exit
Christian Horner says he "doesn't recognise" Daniel Ricciardo as the same driver he was during his time with Red Bull, following the Australian's "very sad" exit from McLaren. McLaren and Ricciardo last week confirmed a 'mutual termination' of his contract at the end of the 2022 season - a year short of completing the deal he signed when joining the team in 2021, which leaves him without a drive for the 2023 campaign.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be a 'happy coach' no matter what happens in rest of transfer window
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will be a "happy coach" after September 1, no matter what happens in the rest of the transfer window. The Blues are still being linked with a number of players, including Anthony Gordon, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Tuchel admits he would like more options among his squad.
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa: Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli strike to maintain Gunners' perfect start
Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli struck in each half as Arsenal extended their perfect start to the season to five games with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa which sent the visitors into the relegation zone and piled more pressure on visiting boss Steven Gerrard. There was panic in the...
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
Bournemouth sack head coach Scott Parker after just four Premier League games
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker after just four games of the Premier League season. Parker left Fulham and took charge of Bournemouth 14 months ago, guiding them to promotion to the Premier League behind his former club last season. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals.
Birmingham 1-2 Norwich City: Onel Hernandez snatches last-gasp winner for Canaries
Onel Hernandez was Norwich's hero as they made it four straight wins with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Birmingham at St Andrew's. Hernandez, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues, swept home the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. The 29-year-old Cuban...
Melissa Reddy on Liverpool's midfield issues: Is the transfer window the solution or something else?
In the build-up to equalling the Premier League record for the biggest-ever victory, Jurgen Klopp had admitted his public stance on not needing to solve Liverpool's midfield issues in the transfer market was incorrect. While the 9-0 annihilation of Bournemouth was most welcome, highlighting the professional pride and fight in...
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea: Why did Leicester soften world-record transfer fee stance?
Leicester were adamant that they would not sell Wesley Fofana for less than the £80m world-record fee paid for a defender, when Harry Maguire was sold to Manchester United in 2019. Sky Sports News understands the final agreement with Chelsea is for £70m guaranteed cash, with a possible £5m...
Wigan 1-1 West Brom: Spoils shared at the DW Stadium
Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium. The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday's crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.
Charlie Wyke says Man Utd's Christian Eriksen inspired him to return to football after cardiac arrest
Charlie Wyke says Christian Eriksen's return to action following a cardiac arrest last summer has inspired him to follow in his footsteps. Wigan striker Wyke collapsed when his heart stopped beating for four minutes during a training session in November. In an incredible twist of fate, Wigan manager Leam Richardson...
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 5 tips and advice from experts
With the Premier League now moving into midweek action, Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand, FPL Heisenberg and FPL Family - who between them have 10 top-10k finishes and more...
Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal
West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
Premier Sports Cup: Rangers, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle and Dundee reach quarter-finals
Scott Arfield grabbed a double as a much-changed Rangers side eased into the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Queen of the South at Ibrox. Giovanni van Bronckhorst brought in a whole new line-up for the last-16 tie against the League One outfit with 18-year-old striker Robbie Ure scoring on his debut after nine minutes, only for Lee Connelly to hit a stunning equaliser soon afterwards.
Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and I want him to sign new contract, says Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte is convinced in-form Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and believes the club are on the right path to persuading him to sign a contract extension. Striker Kane, who has just under two years left on his existing deal, has begun the new Premier League season with a bang, scoring four goals in as many games to help high-flying Spurs take 10 points from a possible 12.
