ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Patient says St. Vincent’s is firing staff, shutting down clinics and letting go of departments

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vZXy_0hX7vvst00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People in Jacksonville could soon have fewer health care options.

Friday night, I’m digging into claims that could affect how and when you get seen by a doctor. I spoke with a patient at St. Vincent’s who says Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital is closing down clinics in areas that need them the most.

“It’s health zone 1, so health zone 1 has limited access. There’s not another clinic anywhere near this area,” says Shirley Moon, a patient at one of those clinics, Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent’s Primary Care at St. Pius on the Northside.

“It’s taking the health care out of this area,” says Moon.

Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital has 168 medical facilities around Jacksonville.

The list is long, but they range from hospitals to cancer care, physical therapy, imaging centers and clinics.

“This is my family’s primary care doctor, my husband and my daughter,” says Moon.

Doors at St. Pius are supposed to be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday, but Moon says St. Vincent’s told her it is closing down this location at the end of next month.

She was told she could go to the St. Vincent’s clinic on Edgewood and Lem Turner or the one on Shircliff Way near the Dillon Building of St. Vincent’s Hospital in Riverside.

“Edgewood you can get in, it’s a short wait, but at the Dillon Building, it’s a month to three months’ wait as a new patient,” says Moon.

Moon says the St. Vincent’s Clinic on Hodges is also closing down. Another patient who wishes to remain anonymous says, “St. Vincent’s Riverside is firing tons of doctors and nurses. They are letting go of whole departments, including infectious disease and stroke clinicians. They are also shutting down numerous units.”

I reached out to St. Vincent’s public relations manager, Kyle Sieg, who told me, “We are consistently exploring strategic options to make certain we are best able to continue serving the broader community with compassionate, personalized care. Impacted patients will be notified in advance of a clinic’s closing.”

“This is a community that we need to bring services into and not take services out of,” says Moon.

As far as the staff go, Moon tells me that her nurses and doctors say they’re being fired at the end of next month and aren’t being offered a job elsewhere. They’re reportedly being given a pink slip and a severance package instead.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 24

Guest
4d ago

this is what happens when you let business people run Medical instead of medical people. business has no compassion or empathy.

Reply
18
Joseph Swartz
4d ago

This has been going on for years. My wife worked for Ascension for 9 years, and worked her way up on the admin side and got let go TWICE, both times while on maternity leave. The 2nd time her director went to Ascension corporate HR and pleaded for her. Needless to say my wife doesn't work for them anymore. St V's is Ascension now and Ascension is far removed from the values it once claimed as St Vincent's.

Reply
10
2American Patriots
4d ago

So sad it use to be one of the better hospitals when the nuns were there. I didn’t even know they were run by a Corporation and the worst one there is.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Family trying to move forward after losing everything in Southside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is trying to move forward after losing everything in a house fire Monday evening on Jacksonville’s Southside. Ruby Gerundo told News4JAX that she, her sister, Laura Wall, and Wall’s teenage son lived in the home on Glen Gardner Drive that went up in flames, leaving behind a shell of melted siding and charred support beams.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
City
Edgewood, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Edward Waters University touts increased enrollment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leadership at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville says its enrollment has increased for the third consecutive year with nearly 1,200 students. According to information released by the university, this is the highest enrollment the institution has seen in nearly 20 years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside

A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinic#Medical Services#General Health#Shircliff#The St Vincent
Action News Jax

Nassau police asking for community help locating missing man

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 56-year-old Laurence Whittemore, who has been missing since May 7. According to his missing person report, Whittemore was last seen 4:17 a.m. on May 7 leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center in...
First Coast News

Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
904happyhour.com

Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville

SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Three teenagers caused $100,000 in damage to Florida school, deputies say

PALATKA, Fla. — Three teenagers are facing felony charges after they allegedly broke into and vandalized a closed school. Photos showing the extent of the damage were posted to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In the post, deputies said that three teenagers broke into the closed Jenkins Middle School campus and left massive amounts of damage behind.
PALATKA, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
110K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy