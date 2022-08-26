Read full article on original website
WOWT
Scooter’s Coffee gives thanks to teachers with free drink next week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a token of appreciation to teachers, Scooter’s Coffee is honoring educators with a free drink next week. Teachers will have to show a valid school I.D. at any Scooter’s location for a drink of any size for Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
WOWT
Omaha area familes attend NICU reunion
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 50 families got together in Elkhorn Sunday afternoon for a reunion. They were here to see each other, but also to catch up to those who took care of them for weeks - and in some cases, months. The contrasts of gatherings at the...
WOWT
Pain into purpose: Sisters spread overdose awareness information to Omaha bars, restaurants, gas stations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Overdose deaths in Nebraska jumped 50% from 138 in 2018 to 209 in 2020, according to Stop Overdose Nebraska. Amanda and Haylea McNeil are no strangers to loss. Within a year and a half, overdoses took three of their loved...
WOWT
Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Community Schools take learning outdoors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Schools are taking on a new experience in the great outdoors. As part of their science curriculum, students are spending two days at Carol Joy Holling Camp. Sixth graders at G. Stanley Hall had their first day of adventure on Wednesday.
WOWT
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
omahamagazine.com
Gretna's Twisted Timber
It all started with a special Father’s Day present. “I remember, exactly, the first thing I ever made,” Erin Haley remembered fondly. When she was 5, she crafted a footstool to gift her dad for his favorite chair, made with leftover wood, her dad’s tools, and some youthful enthusiasm. More projects followed.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to UnitedHealthcare about back to school health check lists--including vision, hearing and dental! Find out more in today’s interview!
doniphanherald.com
Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil
OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
WOWT
Archdiocese of Omaha puts gender-identity policy on hold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new gender-identity policy issued for Catholic schools by the Archdiocese of Omaha is being put on hold. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.
WOWT
Warren Buffett’s art auction ends Tuesday night
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The virtual gavel coming down on artwork featuring Warren Buffett has ended Tuesday night. The piece features a picture of Buffett with some of his more well-known quotes. It’s also signed by the billionaire and proceeds from the online auction go to Girls Inc. of Omaha....
News Channel Nebraska
UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove
PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
WOWT
Downtown Omaha library officially closes; interim location ready to open
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than a year after the announcement was made that the downtown Omaha library would be demolished and replaced, the W. Dale Clark branch has officially closed its doors. “All the emotions,” said Rachel Steiner, Omaha Public Library assistant director. “There’s happiness that we’re transitioning and...
Daily Nebraskan
The good, the beautiful and the ugly of Omaha Fashion Week 2022
It’s another balmy night in Omaha, but glamorous Nebraska socialites barely notice the sweat trickling down the back of their necks as they stare up at the expansive catwalk stationed in the middle of the Omaha Design Center. Electronica beats begin to pour from the speakers as models strut out, showing off various stunning garments. Patrons sit back and fan their faces with programs as another season of Omaha Fashion Week begins under twinkling chandeliers.
doniphanherald.com
Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest
OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
WOWT
Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
WOWT
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight dispatch: hay fire, bridge accident
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight emergency dispatch in Fremont County included a large hay bale fire south of Tabor and a truck hitting the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City. Randolph and Thurman firefighters were called to the Madison farm where a fire was threatening 15 to 20 hay bales around 2:34 a.m.
KETV.com
Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
WOWT
1 injured in Monday morning Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded around 5:22 a.m. Monday after a shooting victim arrived at Nebraska Medical Center. Police say the shooting happened near 24th and Castelar Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information...
