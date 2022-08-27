ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Kickoff lunch gets Red Raider Nation hype for upcoming football season

By Landry Sena
 5 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – The countdown is on for Texas Tech’s first football game of the season September 3. On Friday, Red Raider Nation got a taste of what to expect from the football team this year at the Red Raider Club’s Kickoff Luncheon.

At the luncheon, fans heard from athletic directors, coaches and athletes, and of course first-time head coach for Texas Tech, Joey McGuire.

McGuire explained how excited he is for everyone to see how hard the team has been working and preparing. However, they’re not the only ones. Lubbock’s hotels, restaurants, and other businesses have been preparing for football season as well.

Cotton Court Hotel starts taking reservations for the football season as early as the new schedule comes out every year. Jessica Hall is the Director of Sales and Marketing for the hotel, and she said they’re already completely booked for the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game in late October.

“We are a college town and expect lots of traffic during football season. Any of our sports really bring a lot of revenue to town and traffic,” Hall explained.

But above all else, Coach McGuire and Texas Tech Athletics want Jones AT&T Stadium packed full this season.

Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt added, “We cannot take for granted the passionate and generous fan base and community that we live in.”

Texas Tech will take on Murray State September 3 at 7:00 p.m. For the first time in a while, TTU will host seven home games this season.

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

