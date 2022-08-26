ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News

Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home. However, Jimmy G is staying put. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause...
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Simms believes 49ers have NFL's best roster excluding QBs

Add Chris Simms to the list of pundits confident in the 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season. On Thursday's episode of the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast, Simms and co-host Ahmed Fareed discussed their top-5 NFL rosters -- sans quarterbacks -- with the former having San Francisco atop his list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Shocker: Jimmy G reportedly staying with 49ers on reconstructed deal

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is staying with the 49ers after all. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Garoppolo has agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the quarterback in San Francisco this season as Trey Lance's backup under center. The deal reportedly will make Garoppolo the highest-paid...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

49ers Make Decision On Third Quarterback Roster Spot

The San Francisco 49ers are keeping three quarterbacks on their roster to start the year, with one of them being 2022's Mr. Irrelevant. Rookie Brock Purdy, who was the final pick of this year's NFL Draft, has beaten out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the third quarterback spot on the 49ers' roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers QB depth chart clear for now

The 49ers decided to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the quarterback agreed to a restructured contract. Head coach Kyle Shanahan at the start of training camp declared that the 49ers were Trey Lance's team, and he didn't come off of that stance even after Garoppolo agreed to stick around.
NFL

