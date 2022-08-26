Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News
Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home. However, Jimmy G is staying put. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause...
Why Simms believes 49ers have NFL's best roster excluding QBs
Add Chris Simms to the list of pundits confident in the 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season. On Thursday's episode of the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast, Simms and co-host Ahmed Fareed discussed their top-5 NFL rosters -- sans quarterbacks -- with the former having San Francisco atop his list.
Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
Shocker: Jimmy G reportedly staying with 49ers on reconstructed deal
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is staying with the 49ers after all. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Garoppolo has agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the quarterback in San Francisco this season as Trey Lance's backup under center. The deal reportedly will make Garoppolo the highest-paid...
‘Slim to none’: Kyle Shanahan reveals true nature of 49ers’ shocking Jimmy Garoppolo decision
Amid the beginning of roster cuts yesterday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers made a fairly shocking decision. After all of the trade rumors floating around Jimmy Garoppolo’s name this offseason, the 49ers ultimately decided to restructure his contract and keep him in San Fran for the upcoming season. This...
49ers approached Jimmy Garoppolo about staying weeks ago
Although the 49ers attempted to trade Jimmy Garoppolo for months — both before and after his March shoulder surgery — the parties agreed to a surprising reunion. While Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he did not believe this was a possibility, he floated it to his former starting quarterback near the start of training camp.
Report: 49ers prefer not to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to 1 team
The trade market for Jimmy Garoppolo does not appear to be robust, and that may be because the San Francisco 49ers do not want to do business with one of the most logical suitors for the veteran quarterback. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz said Monday that Niners general manager John Lynch...
49ers Make Decision On Third Quarterback Roster Spot
The San Francisco 49ers are keeping three quarterbacks on their roster to start the year, with one of them being 2022's Mr. Irrelevant. Rookie Brock Purdy, who was the final pick of this year's NFL Draft, has beaten out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the third quarterback spot on the 49ers' roster.
49ers QB depth chart clear for now
The 49ers decided to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the quarterback agreed to a restructured contract. Head coach Kyle Shanahan at the start of training camp declared that the 49ers were Trey Lance’s team, and he didn’t come off of that stance even after Garoppolo agreed to stick around.
