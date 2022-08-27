Read full article on original website
Arizona man who drowned in Lake Havasu recovered by San Bernardino County sheriff's divers
San Bernardino County sheriff's divers helped recover the body of an Arizona man who drowned in Lake Havasu over the weekend.Samuel J. Wipf, 35, of Parker, Ariz., was found Sunday night using Mohave County sheriff's towable side scan sonar. His body was recovered by San Bernardino County sheriff's divers and turned over the care of the coroner's division.Authorities were first called out to a report of drowning in Skiers Cove on Lake Havasu at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told deputies the victim was swimming with friends at the rear of a floating vessel when Wipf started to struggle for some reason, went under water, then never resurfaced.The rescue operation included sheriff's divers from San Bernardino County, Mohave County, and Lake Havasu City. A helicopter from Native Air was also brought in to conduct aerial searches.An investigation into the drowning continues. Anyone with information can call San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Steven Cook at (760) 326-9200.
NBC Los Angeles
Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man
A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
kyma.com
Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City is identified
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A hiker found dead after getting lost on trails in an 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City has been identified as a California man, authorities said Monday. Mohave County Sheriff's officials said 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius, of Irvine, became separated from a...
1 dead after group of dehydrated hikers got lost in Arizona park
One man is dead after a group of hikers got lost at Arizona's Special Activities and Recreation Area (SARA) Park after running out of water, police said. On Friday afternoon, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department was called to help to locate a group of four people from out of town who went for a hike at the park but ran out of water and "could not continue to the trailhead," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook. "They were out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," police said. The fire department was able to locate...
riverscenemagazine.com
New Art Installation Adding Pizazz On McCulloch
Art exposure on Main Street is about to have something new to visually entertain downtown visitors. Havasu Hardware, located at 2059 McCulloch Blvd., is getting a dynamic mural sponsored by Havasu Area Public Art. Alex Compomizzi is the artist adding his signature to the growing number of murals in Lake...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Possible microburst hit community with very gusty winds, downpouring rain, thunder and lightning.
Needles, California: A possible microburst hit community with very gusty winds, downpouring rain, thunder and lightning at around 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, August 26th, 2022. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was outside recording when the microburst occurred; video post at ZachNews on Facebook. Very gusty winds of rain that felt...
