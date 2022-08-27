Major shift in medical malpractice rules in Pa. could help victims, but opponents fear the cost

Read full article on original website
Pa. man who breached Capitol on Jan. 6 seeks dismissal of 3 charges
A Pennsylvania man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking to have three of the charges against him dismissed. Brian Gundersen, 28, who recently moved from State College to Lock Haven, is accused of illegally entering the Capitol and assaulting a police officer. Assistant...
Stimulus checks update: Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for $2,000 stimulus checks for many residents of the state. Though, the Republican-led general assembly continues to block Wolf’s plan to use the state’s budget toward relief, citing it would only worsen inflation. Wolf made the call to action on Monday...
Oz steps up attacks after Fetterman declines to participate in September debates
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s decision to skip a proposed debate next week has unleashed a flurry of increasingly harsh statements from Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign. The critical onslaught from Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon, led Fetterman’s campaign Wednesday morning to release a video of the...
Attention candidates: Submit information for PennLive’s Voters Guide
PennLive is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania to gather information for its guide for voters to the November general election. Invitations to submit information for the Voters Guide were emailed to all Pennsylvania candidates in early August. Candidates are asked to respond by Sept. 7 to ensure that the candidates’ responses will appear in both online in PennLive and in print in The Patriot-News. The responses will not be edited by the League, and will be edited only as needed for clarity by PennLive.
The Inflation Reduction Act is good for Pennsylvania | Opinion
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - the most significant climate legislation in our nation’s history - will be a game changer for American industries, workers, and future generations. It is also especially good news for Pennsylvania.
PA’s surplus revenue should fund SERS | PennLive letters
According to all reports, including the governor and The Patriot-News, the state of Pennsylvania has several billion dollars of surplus revenue. As a retiree for the state, I am asking all the other retirees to do what I am in the process of doing. We need to contact our Representatives by phone, e-mail, and in person to fund the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) which they have ignored for the last twenty-odd years.
Ask PA State Representatives to vote against the Animal Welfare Board | PennLive letters
Recently, the Pennsylvania Senate passed SB 907, a bill which establishes an Animal Welfare Board. At first glance one might think that an animal welfare board would be a good for PA’s animals. But when we look further, this bill is nothing but bad for animals and for PA taxpayers.
Federal and state departments create partnership to enforce labor laws in Pa.
The Department of Labor & Industry and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division have announced a Memorandum of Understanding between the two government agencies to share information regarding violations of labor and workers’ compensation laws that fall under the investigation purview of both departments. “Our...
Hundreds proudly remember loved ones lost to drug overdose, vow to band together, force change
Even Miss Pennsylvania has been hurt by opioid addiction, losing an older brother she remembers as “one of the best people in my life.”. “People are usually shocked to find that out. I know a lot of you probably aren’t, because you know all too well that addiction knows no boundaries. It can happen to absolutely anyone,” Alysa Bainbridge told a crowd of hundreds on the steps of the state Capitol on Wednesday.”
Mobile vaccination clinics have helped reach minority communities and build trust | Opinion
We celebrated National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) in August, and the annual observance highlights the important, life-saving role of vaccinations to the health and wellbeing of our society. We need not look any further than the COVID-19 vaccine to see the substantial impact immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases has on our ability to prevent further death and devastation in our communities.
Pa. Capitol briefly evacuated as a result of a small fire; no one injured
The Pennsylvania Capitol was briefly evacuated early Wednesday evening as a result of a small fire, according to social media posts by several journalists. According to a tweet by WITF bureau chief Sam Dunklau, the small fire incident wrapped up at the Capitol by 6 p.m. with no injuries reported.
Trooper’s 4th fatal shooting is justified, central Pa. prosecutor rules
A Pennsylvania state trooper who has killed four people over 15 years was justified in fatally shooting a man last year, according to a ruling by the Lebanon County District Attorney announced Monday. District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said Trooper Jay Splain reasonably feared for his partner’s safety when he...
Another Pa. school district is banning the use of cell phones: report
Another Pennsylvania school district has announced that it will not allow students to access their cell phones during the school day. The Washington School District in western Pa. made the change to its policy right before the start of the new school year, according to WPXI. “We not only need...
Free paint-by-number projects based on Pennsylvania state parks and forests
Free, downloadable paint-by-number guides – a new one each month – are being offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. The DIY project for September features a bull elk and two cow elk standing in a stream in the Pennsylvania Elk Range in the northcentral part of the state.
Native groups seek to repair lands damaged by colonization
KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — Asa Peters marched into a thicket of Japanese knotweed in the woods of coastal Massachusetts this month and began steadily hacking the towering, dense vegetation down to size. The 24-year-old member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was among a cadre of volunteers rooting out invasive...
Pennsylvania cops help bride, groom make it to church after limo breaks down
You have the right to get married on time. Pennsylvania cops gave a soon-to-be-wed couple a lift to their wedding after their limo broke down just before the ceremony. SIMILAR STORIES: Scenes from National Night Out 2022 in central Pa. CBS Local Pittsburgh reports how Andrew and Rebecca Daniocek got...
Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky
Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
Half of Pennsylvania falls under drought watch after a summer with little rain
Residents of 36 Pennsylvania counties are being asked to reduce their water usage as the result of a drought watch, state officials said Wednesday. A number of central Pennsylvania counties are under the watch, including: Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and Berks. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over...
Ocean State Job Lot takes over half of former Kmart store
A Rhode Island discount chain is taking over about half of a former Kmart store in Lancaster County. Ocean State Job Lot opened last week in the Kendig Square Shopping Center at 2600 Willow Street Pike North in East Lampeter Township. The store occupies 43,272 square feet of the total 87,671 square foot space. Ocean State Job Lot will lease out the remaining 44,399 square feet.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
