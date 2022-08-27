ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Major shift in medical malpractice rules in Pa. could help victims, but opponents fear the cost

By Angela Couloumbis and Stephen Caruso, Spotlight PA
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Attention candidates: Submit information for PennLive’s Voters Guide

PennLive is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania to gather information for its guide for voters to the November general election. Invitations to submit information for the Voters Guide were emailed to all Pennsylvania candidates in early August. Candidates are asked to respond by Sept. 7 to ensure that the candidates’ responses will appear in both online in PennLive and in print in The Patriot-News. The responses will not be edited by the League, and will be edited only as needed for clarity by PennLive.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
PennLive.com

PA’s surplus revenue should fund SERS | PennLive letters

According to all reports, including the governor and The Patriot-News, the state of Pennsylvania has several billion dollars of surplus revenue. As a retiree for the state, I am asking all the other retirees to do what I am in the process of doing. We need to contact our Representatives by phone, e-mail, and in person to fund the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) which they have ignored for the last twenty-odd years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Turzai
PennLive.com

Hundreds proudly remember loved ones lost to drug overdose, vow to band together, force change

Even Miss Pennsylvania has been hurt by opioid addiction, losing an older brother she remembers as “one of the best people in my life.”. “People are usually shocked to find that out. I know a lot of you probably aren’t, because you know all too well that addiction knows no boundaries. It can happen to absolutely anyone,” Alysa Bainbridge told a crowd of hundreds on the steps of the state Capitol on Wednesday.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Mobile vaccination clinics have helped reach minority communities and build trust | Opinion

We celebrated National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) in August, and the annual observance highlights the important, life-saving role of vaccinations to the health and wellbeing of our society. We need not look any further than the COVID-19 vaccine to see the substantial impact immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases has on our ability to prevent further death and devastation in our communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Malpractice#Legislature#Medical Practice#Constitutional Amendments#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Pennlive The Patriot News#Pittsburgh Tribune Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
PennLive.com

Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky

Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Ocean State Job Lot takes over half of former Kmart store

A Rhode Island discount chain is taking over about half of a former Kmart store in Lancaster County. Ocean State Job Lot opened last week in the Kendig Square Shopping Center at 2600 Willow Street Pike North in East Lampeter Township. The store occupies 43,272 square feet of the total 87,671 square foot space. Ocean State Job Lot will lease out the remaining 44,399 square feet.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy